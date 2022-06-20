9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Sikota Wina as an accomplished politician whom Zambians must emulate

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Sikota Wina as an accomplished politician whom Zambians must emulate
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late freedom fighter and former cabinet minister, Sikota Wina as an accomplished politician whom Zambians must emulate.

ZANIS reports that Mr Hichilema says the late freedom fighter was a true patriot, Statesman and an icon of peace in the country.

He said Mr Wina was a true gallant son of the soil who together with other freedom fighters played a critical role in the liberation struggle for the country.

Speaking during the church service for the late Wina at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, Mr Hichilema said the country has lost an eminent person who Zambians will forever remain indebted to for the great contributions and sacrifices he made.

“Let us continue to learn and emulate late Mr Wina for the huge contributions and sacrifice he made during the struggle for independence which has led to us enjoying peace and freedom today,” he said.

President Hichilema, who was accompanied by the First Lady Mutinta Hichilema and several cabinet ministers, urged every Zambian to learn and gain from the true patriotism the late Wina preached during his illustrious political career.

The Head of State further said he is saddened that Zambians are mourning the last man from the first cabinet of late Dr Kenneth Kaunda who together fought for the country’s emancipation.

He also urged Zambians to embrace one another regardless of one’s tribe.

HH with Former President Edgar Lungu at the Funeral Service of the Late Sikotra Wina
HH with Former President Edgar Lungu at the Funeral Service of the Late Sikotra Wina

And Former Vice President, Inonge Wina, who is also a family representative said the family has lost a hero who was a pillar and a fountain of wisdom.

Mrs Wina described late Mr Wina as a humble and dedicated leader who not only fought for Zambia’s independence but also for his family.

She has called on the current generation to emulate the spirit of late Wina who had put the interest of others first as opposed to serving his personal interest.

Mrs Wina also thanked government for the support rendered to the family during his illness and untimely death.

And in his sermon, Ministry of Defence Chaplain General, Henry Matifeyo, called on the Zambians to emulate the good values the fore fathers preached.

Meanwhile, in his tribute to his father, Wina Wina said his father was a selfless man who believed in putting the family together.

The late Wina who died on June 15, 2022 after an illness, will be put to rest tomorrow in Mwandi district, Western Province.


Previous articleKambwili arrested and detained over issuance of tribal remarks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Sikota Wina as an accomplished politician whom Zambians must emulate

President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late freedom fighter and former cabinet minister, Sikota Wina as an accomplished...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kambwili arrested and detained over issuance of tribal remarks

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee and Party Presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili has been arrested by police in Lusaka for the subject...
Read more

The Mopani $1.5 billion deal must be investigated, says ZCCH-IH minority shareholders

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
The minority shareholders of ZCCM-IH are calling for investigations into the purchase of the 90% shares of Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) by ZCCM -...
Read more

Youths remain the number one priority in the UPND government-UPND leaders

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
Ministry of youths and sports Honorable Elvis Nkandu has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government believes in youth affairs and...
Read more

Kateka says Rise Cases of Defamation Against the Presidency show Zambians are Unhappy, but Nevers Mumba differs

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
The New Heritage Party has said that the rising number of cases of members of the public either insulting or defaming the President could...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.