9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Speaker urges MPs to educate communities on disaster management

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Speaker urges MPs to educate communities on disaster management
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti has called on Members of Parliament to guide their constituencies on matters of disaster risk management.

Ms Mutti says the parliamentarians should also help government by coming up with innovative ways of financing disaster risk management.

She said this today in a speech read on her behalf by the First Deputy Speaker, Malungo Chisangano during the orientation workshop on the operations of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

She said the introduction of the five percent in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for disaster risk management is a testimony of the importance that government attaches to addressing loss and damages that may arise from disaster and climate risks.

Ms Mutti said this is in line with the global paradigm shift of focusing on reducing existing risks and avoiding creating new ones as opposed to being reactive by providing more resources to disaster response.

She said evidence shows that the country has over the past years experienced a number of climate related hazards such as droughts, floods and extreme temperatures which are projected to increase due to the impact of climate change.

And Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Coordinator, Gabriel Pollen said MPs are key stakeholders in disaster risk management in the country hence the workshop will enhance their knowledge

Dr. Pollen noted that communities have continued to suffer irreversible damage due to inadequate preparedness to deal with disasters.

He said the workshop will position lawmakers as advocates for better policies on disaster risk reduction as well as enhance adaptive capacities and strengthen resilience in their respective constituencies.

Previous articleGovt grateful to UNHCR’s continued support

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Speaker urges MPs to educate communities on disaster management

Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti has called on Members of Parliament to guide their constituencies on matters...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Only death will end my relationship with the people of Ndola Central Constituency-Mulenga

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Emmanuel Mulenga has said only death will end his relationship with the people of Ndola Central Constituency. Mr....
Read more

The New Dawn government is losing the support of many Zambians-Chungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Former Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu has warned that the biggest opposition the UPND Government faces is the people of Zambia. Mr. Chungu said...
Read more

Revealed: Dr. Greg Mills on advises on economic policy and only deals directly with Presidents-WikiLeaks

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
The Brenthurst Foundation, a Johannesburg-based think tank funded by the Oppenheimer family will only work directly with the Office of the Presidency, according to...
Read more

Be a bit patient with the New Dawn Government, Tayali pleads with Zambians

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali has pleaded with the Zambian people to be a bit patient with the New Dawn Government. Mr Tayali...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.