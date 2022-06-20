Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti has called on Members of Parliament to guide their constituencies on matters of disaster risk management.

Ms Mutti says the parliamentarians should also help government by coming up with innovative ways of financing disaster risk management.

She said this today in a speech read on her behalf by the First Deputy Speaker, Malungo Chisangano during the orientation workshop on the operations of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

She said the introduction of the five percent in the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for disaster risk management is a testimony of the importance that government attaches to addressing loss and damages that may arise from disaster and climate risks.

Ms Mutti said this is in line with the global paradigm shift of focusing on reducing existing risks and avoiding creating new ones as opposed to being reactive by providing more resources to disaster response.

She said evidence shows that the country has over the past years experienced a number of climate related hazards such as droughts, floods and extreme temperatures which are projected to increase due to the impact of climate change.

And Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Coordinator, Gabriel Pollen said MPs are key stakeholders in disaster risk management in the country hence the workshop will enhance their knowledge

Dr. Pollen noted that communities have continued to suffer irreversible damage due to inadequate preparedness to deal with disasters.

He said the workshop will position lawmakers as advocates for better policies on disaster risk reduction as well as enhance adaptive capacities and strengthen resilience in their respective constituencies.