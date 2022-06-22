United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund(UNICEF) Zambia Country Representative, Penelope Campbell has commended the Mpezeni Women’s Club (MWC) for promoting healthy living through the consumption of nutritional foods.

Ms Campbell says she is impressed with the club’s works of processing various food items into finished nutritional products that can promote healthy eating among children and adults at household level.

She noted that nutritional feeding is important as it contributes effectively to early childhood development.

Ms Campell was speaking when she addressed the members of the women’s club in Chipata.

Ms Campbell said her organisation is working with various stakeholders in Chipata and the country as a whole to promote in early child development in various rural communities.

And Club Chairperson, Tomaida Ziwa said the club not only processes various foods to finished products but also manufactures soap which it later sells to members of the public.

Ms Ziwa said the club which has been in existence for more than 10 years, has been teaching women with entrepreneurship skills and financial discipline.

She said the club also helps out orphans and vulnerable children by providing them with all school necessities in order for them to get an education.

Ms Ziwa said the club has plans of growing its business by selling the products in all the parts of the country.

Earlier, Ms Campbell toured Feni clinic to appreciate the provision of health services to the public by Ministry of Health.

Provincial Health Director, Mathews Ngambi, Provincial Public Health Specialist (PPHS) Jairos Mulambya and District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Gabriel Chutu joined the UNICEF Country representative on her familiarisation tour.