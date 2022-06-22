9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

UNICEF applauds Mpezeni Women’s club

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News UNICEF applauds Mpezeni Women's club
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund(UNICEF) Zambia Country Representative, Penelope Campbell has commended the Mpezeni Women’s Club (MWC) for promoting healthy living through the consumption of nutritional foods.

Ms Campbell says she is impressed with the club’s works of processing various food items into finished nutritional products that can promote healthy eating among children and adults at household level.

She noted that nutritional feeding is important as it contributes effectively to early childhood development.

Ms Campell was speaking when she addressed the members of the women’s club in Chipata.

Ms Campbell said her organisation is working with various stakeholders in Chipata and the country as a whole to promote in early child development in various rural communities.

And Club Chairperson, Tomaida Ziwa said the club not only processes various foods to finished products but also manufactures soap which it later sells to members of the public.

Ms Ziwa said the club which has been in existence for more than 10 years, has been teaching women with entrepreneurship skills and financial discipline.

She said the club also helps out orphans and vulnerable children by providing them with all school necessities in order for them to get an education.

Ms Ziwa said the club has plans of growing its business by selling the products in all the parts of the country.

Earlier, Ms Campbell toured Feni clinic to appreciate the provision of health services to the public by Ministry of Health.

Provincial Health Director, Mathews Ngambi, Provincial Public Health Specialist (PPHS) Jairos Mulambya and District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Gabriel Chutu joined the UNICEF Country representative on her familiarisation tour.

Previous articleThe CDF Act of 2018 should be immediately amended as it hinders decentralization

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

UNICEF applauds Mpezeni Women’s club

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund(UNICEF) Zambia Country Representative, Penelope Campbell has commended the Mpezeni Women's Club (MWC) for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Civil Servants advised against relying too much on social media

General News Chief Editor - 5
National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia ( NUPPEZ ) General Secretary (GS) Nelson Mwale has expressed concern over...
Read more

Number of refugees in Zambia is staggeringly high

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing international protection and finding lasting solutions for new and former refugees. North-western province Minister, Robert...
Read more

Chirundu district to be realigned back to Southern Province

General News Chief Editor - 15
Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata has disclosed that a roadmap has been developed aimed at actualizing the re-alignment of Chirundu District from Lusaka...
Read more

Chinese fugitive wanted for racist videos of Malawi children arrested in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 16
A fugitive Chinese national wanted in Malawi for filming children singing racist chants in Chinese has been arrested in Zambia, an immigration official said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.