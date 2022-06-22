The United Party for National Development (UPND) has petitioned Ndola City Council (NCC) to explain land scum involving a Chinese company, China Henan Guoji Group.

The ruling party charges that the act by the Chinese-owned company to sell part of the land located in the Dola hill residential area on Ndola- Mufulira road is illegal saying the local authority is the only agent of the Ministry of Lands (MOL) mandated to sale state land.

Speaking in a walk in interview with ZANIS , Party spokesperson David Zimba said the local authority has not informed the public what has materialised over the agreement.

Mr Zulu said the party in the area was shocked to learn that the Chinese company was now the seller of the said land instead of the local authority according to statutes.

“ To our knowledge, the land in question was in August, 2019 earmarked for construction of housing units under a joint venture agreement between NCC-China Henan Guoji Group and upon completion were expected to be sold to and the general public.”, Mr Zimba said.

Meanwhile, the party has proposed to the local authority to offer the parcel of land to local people to develop it and not allow foreigners to take charge of development of the area.

“The New Dawn government has emphasized putting Zambians first. Let the local authority correct the prevailing situation in dola hill,” Mr.Zimba emphasized.

Reacting to the petition NCC Public Relation Manager Rebecca Mushota has revealed that the project over a period of time failed to materialize after part of the land was encroached by illegal developers and matters dragged in the courts.

Ms Mushota discloses that from its recent sitting, the authority discussed successfully with China Henan Guoji, and agreed to sell part of the land which materialized into 90 plots demarcated which were advertised by the council.

“We have received complaints from the general public on the subject matter and the Town clerk is expected to meet them soon so that we can get a clear picture on what is happening on ground.” She said

In August, 2019 NCC-China Henan Guoji Group agreed to establish an urban Compound which would have accommodated a school, shopping mall and hospital meant to cater for the population in the housing development to sit on a 60 hectares which has not materialized to date.