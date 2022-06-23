9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Economy
Central Province Minister orders a halt to Mine Operations over pollution

Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa has halted operations at Kaluba and parts of Kawasaki mine as the pollution worsens in residential areas near the mines in ways ward of Kabwe District.

Mr. Nanjuwa has since summoned all team leaders of the said mines to the office of the District Commissioner by 10 hours today.
The minister has tasked the local authority to ensure that those miners put culverts as they have blocked the main canal hence blocking the waters.

The Minister has also tasked Kabwe Municipal Council to ensure total safety of all farmers who have gardens in the said mining areas by Sensitizing them about the danger of planting their vegetables in lead contaminated areas.

Mr. Nanjuwa has stressed the need for the local authority to work closely with the office of the district commissioner to ensure safety of the residents that have complained of heavy polluted dust by the miners.

Meanwhile,the Minister also warned and cautioned miners from wearing UPND party regalia while conducting their mining activities.
He said that cooperatives were given licenses to conduct mining activities and not caders.

The Minister was accompanied by members of the Provincial joints operations Committee , the District Commissioner Lennox Shimwambwa, Director Engineering and Director Public Health and the District Health officer Dr. Tiza Mfune.

Previous articleAnglo American is getting heavily involved in the governance of our country now-Fred M’membe

