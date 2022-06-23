9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Sports
Mwenya Chibwe Hoping to Deliver at Zesco United

Chipolopolo goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe is looking forward to his debut FAZ Super League experience after joining Zesco United on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old South African-born goalkeeper is set for his domestic debut three years after his naturalisation as a Chipolopolo player following his decision to play for his father’s country of birth.

Chibwe has been clubless since January when he was released by demoted South Africa PSL club Baroka FC.

“To be honest I have been in South Africa all my life and coming to Zambia wasn’t even a hustle for me because it’s something personal and special,” Chibwe told Zesco Media.

“Obviously, I had offers in South Africa, but I had to sit down with my manager and weigh the options in terms of where I was to benefit as a player.

“It is great for me and I have heard great things about this club. I am humbled and looking forward to making my own memories here. I am happy to be here.”

Chibwe is by far the biggest pre-season transfer coups in a week choked with new arrival announcements by last season’s runners-up and the defending league champions Red Arrows.

He joins a quality goalkeeper roster at Zesco that is already filled by Chipolopolo understudy Gregory Sanjase and Kenyan international Ian Otieno.

Mbesuma: Pro's Need to Show Some Class in 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

