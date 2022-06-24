9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 24, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Engineering Institution of Zambia says new PPP model will produce better roads

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Engineering Institution of Zambia says new PPP model will produce better roads
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has said that the recent change in the financing model for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway from Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will benefit Zambia with a quality road because the contractor has an interest in the outcome of the project.

EIZ Vice President, Engineer Diana Kangwa-Muya said that the public-private partnership model in road construction stands to benefit Zambia greatly with quality roads because it’s anchored on the contractor building, operating and later handing over the infrastructure to the state after the concession period.

When queried whether this will see better roads delivered compared to the already dilapidated Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway among other roads that were recently constructed, engineer Kangwa-Muya feels the contractors will be compelled to deliver on quality because they will only recoup their investment once the project is delivered to standard.

She added that while the EIZ is not part of the procurement process, the new PPP model of contracting in the roads construction sector will still require engineers who must be affiliated to the institution and follow the set standards, failure to which they risk facing punitive measures as prescribed in the EIZ act.

Last week, Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi attributed the poor state of some roads such as the Nakonde-Mbala road and some roads in Lusaka that have failed prematurely despite being recently worked on under the previous regime, to the model of contracts used that did not ensure quality works are delivered.

Previous articleZambia is still using some 1911 British Laws and now LAZ and ZLDC wants them repealed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Engineering Institution of Zambia says new PPP model will produce better roads

The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has said that the recent change in the financing model for the Lusaka-Ndola...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia is back in business, in the Champions league-HH

Economy Chief Editor - 7
In his address to Members of the European Parliament, President Hakainde Hichilema thanked the European Parliament for its support, advocated closer relations with the...
Read more

We will not halt the fight against corruption-Nalumango

Economy Support Editor - 7
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says Government will continue to fight against corruption to have a better society. Mrs. Nalumango says the fight is not political...
Read more

HH appeals to EU to partner with Zambia in exploring investment opportunities

Economy Chief Editor - 12
President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the European Union (EU) to partner with Zambia in exploring investment opportunities. Addressing the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium...
Read more

Zambia is losing its trade with the European Union

Economy Chief Editor - 9
By Edward Chisanga President Hichilema preaches trade and investment to the EU When President Hichilema tells the European Union (EU) that he wants more trade and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.