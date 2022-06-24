The Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) has said that the recent change in the financing model for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway from Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will benefit Zambia with a quality road because the contractor has an interest in the outcome of the project.

EIZ Vice President, Engineer Diana Kangwa-Muya said that the public-private partnership model in road construction stands to benefit Zambia greatly with quality roads because it’s anchored on the contractor building, operating and later handing over the infrastructure to the state after the concession period.

When queried whether this will see better roads delivered compared to the already dilapidated Kitwe-Ndola dual carriageway among other roads that were recently constructed, engineer Kangwa-Muya feels the contractors will be compelled to deliver on quality because they will only recoup their investment once the project is delivered to standard.

She added that while the EIZ is not part of the procurement process, the new PPP model of contracting in the roads construction sector will still require engineers who must be affiliated to the institution and follow the set standards, failure to which they risk facing punitive measures as prescribed in the EIZ act.

Last week, Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi attributed the poor state of some roads such as the Nakonde-Mbala road and some roads in Lusaka that have failed prematurely despite being recently worked on under the previous regime, to the model of contracts used that did not ensure quality works are delivered.