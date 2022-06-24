9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 24, 2022
HH has betrayed Alliance partners, insists Nason Msoni

By Chief Editor
All Peoples Congress President Nason Msoni has described the conduct of the UPND leadership as betrayal to abandon alliance partners after forming government.

Responding to the UPND Alliance chairman, Charles Milupi’s statement suggesting that the alliance political parties are well represented in cabinet by five people who have been appointed to cabinet, Mr. Msoni said in so far as matters stand it is only two principal alliance partners who are in cabinet.

He named alliance Chairman Charles Milupi and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati as the only people appointed from a 12 member alliance partners.

“Principals of the alliance cannot be relegated in preference for ordinary members of the alliance. That’s not how the principles of alliances ought to function. And so what is exactly the role of other alliance partners, to just escort others and not to be part of government?” Mr. Msoni wondered.

He said Mr. Milupi as a beneficiary should not justify wrong doings by the UPND leadership as doing so was betrayal of the alliance partners.

“We think that the chairman shouldn’t justify wrongdoings by the UPND leadership. In an ideal selfless political arrangement all the 12 principals (Presidents) of the alliance must be in cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Msoni said when the UPND decided and engaged other political parties to work with them ahead of the 12th August, 2021, election they were willing and committed to share responsibilities.

“When you decide to work with others you must be willing to share responsibilities with them and that was the principal agreement. It is obvious to all of us that there is no consultation with alliance partners who are not in government,” said Mr. Msoni.

