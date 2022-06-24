The Law Association of Zambia President Abyud Shonga says laws enacted in 1911 in England that are currently being applied in Zambia should be repealed and replaced.

Mr. Shonga said such laws are no longer responsive to the needs of Zambia and the country of origin itself has since repealed them.

The LAZ President was speaking during a stakeholder consultative meeting held in Lusaka on Thursday where the Zambia Law Development Commission was consulting with State Counsels on the Review of the British Acts Extension Act Chapter 10 of the Laws of Zambia.

Chapter 10 extends the application of legislation that was in force in England before 1911 to Zambia.

Mr. Shonga has also expressed happiness that the Commission invited LAZ and in particular the inner bar comprising of State Counsel.

He added that the Association will render maximum support to the review process in order to develop laws that meet the needs of modern day Zambia.

Speaking earlier, the Zambia Law Development Commission Director Hope Ndhlovu-Chanda revealed that the review process started in 2017 following instructions by the Ministry of Justice to the Commission to review this law and develop an indigenous legal system reflective of the social and political values of the Zambian people.