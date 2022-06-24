9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 24, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia Police has not made progress in finding the mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
General News Zambia Police has not made progress in finding the mobile money...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that the police have not made progress in finding the mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa who was allegedly abducted in April this year along Cairo Road, Lusaka.

Responding to a follow Question by Shiwang’andu Member in Parliament after a Ministerial Statement, Mr. Mwiimbu said no serious headways have been made is locating Pamela.

Mr Mwiimbu said that 8 people were arrested in connection to the case but 4 were released after further investigations.

Mr. Mwiimbu stated that the four that remained are facing theft charges and are not directly linked to the abduction.

Mr. Mwiimbu has, however, said that Zambia Police is aware that Pamela is alive because of some communication that is taking place.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwiimbu has warned of stern action against any member(s) of the public who would be found giving false information to the police on any case of abduction.

Previous articleHH has betrayed Alliance partners, insists Nason Msoni

2 COMMENTS

  1. Of course you haven’t. You are a government of failures iwe chi ugly mwimbu. Ok I know I am not most attractive man in zambia but uyu Jack mubi!

  2. I’m not surprised because Mwami 1 has concentrated his efforts on 3 duties alone: 1. to find cases with vocal PF members and lock them up; 2. to track all those that utter anything derogatory about the Great Leader; and 3. to follow instructions from UPND cadres. So we don’t expect anything serious from him on other crimes. They don’t rank in the priority category. Private investigators concentrate their efforts on infidelity cases because that’s where the money is as jilted lovers are willing to spend more to punish their opponents. ZP is slowly turning Zambia into a laughing-stock.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Zambia Police has not made progress in finding the mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa

Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that the police have not made progress in finding the mobile money...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KCM commit to supporting corporate social responsibility programmes

General News Chief Editor - 1
Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has pledged the mining firm’s commitment to supporting corporate social responsibility programmes. KCM corporate social responsibility...
Read more

Government committed to repealing the NGO act to protect beneficiaries of their services – PS

General News Chief Editor - 0
Government says it remains committed to ensuring that the process to repeal and replace the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) ACT No 16 of 2009 is...
Read more

Latest FIC Report shows increase by 13% in suspicious financial transactions

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Financial Intelligence Centre(FIC) has reported a 13 per cent increase in the number of suspicious financial transactions for the year 2021 involving K3.56...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili granted a K50,000 bail pending trial

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Kasama Magistrate Court has granted opposition Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Chishimba Kambwili a K50,000 bail pending trial. Mr. Kambwili has been...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.