Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that the police have not made progress in finding the mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa who was allegedly abducted in April this year along Cairo Road, Lusaka.

Responding to a follow Question by Shiwang’andu Member in Parliament after a Ministerial Statement, Mr. Mwiimbu said no serious headways have been made is locating Pamela.

Mr Mwiimbu said that 8 people were arrested in connection to the case but 4 were released after further investigations.

Mr. Mwiimbu stated that the four that remained are facing theft charges and are not directly linked to the abduction.

Mr. Mwiimbu has, however, said that Zambia Police is aware that Pamela is alive because of some communication that is taking place.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwiimbu has warned of stern action against any member(s) of the public who would be found giving false information to the police on any case of abduction.