Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has disclosed that the police have not made progress in finding the mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa who was allegedly abducted in April this year along Cairo Road, Lusaka.
Responding to a follow Question by Shiwang’andu Member in Parliament after a Ministerial Statement, Mr. Mwiimbu said no serious headways have been made is locating Pamela.
Mr Mwiimbu said that 8 people were arrested in connection to the case but 4 were released after further investigations.
Mr. Mwiimbu stated that the four that remained are facing theft charges and are not directly linked to the abduction.
Mr. Mwiimbu has, however, said that Zambia Police is aware that Pamela is alive because of some communication that is taking place.
Meanwhile, Mr Mwiimbu has warned of stern action against any member(s) of the public who would be found giving false information to the police on any case of abduction.
Of course you haven’t. You are a government of failures iwe chi ugly mwimbu. Ok I know I am not most attractive man in zambia but uyu Jack mubi!
I’m not surprised because Mwami 1 has concentrated his efforts on 3 duties alone: 1. to find cases with vocal PF members and lock them up; 2. to track all those that utter anything derogatory about the Great Leader; and 3. to follow instructions from UPND cadres. So we don’t expect anything serious from him on other crimes. They don’t rank in the priority category. Private investigators concentrate their efforts on infidelity cases because that’s where the money is as jilted lovers are willing to spend more to punish their opponents. ZP is slowly turning Zambia into a laughing-stock.