The opposition Patriotic Front has demanded that the Minister of Foreign Affairs should be rendering a report in Parliament every time President Hakainde Hichilema undertakes an international trip.

Speaking when he and other PF MPs addressed the media today, Hon Brian Mundubile said the report should outline the possible benefits of the trips the Head of State undertakes.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament added that the Minsiter should also disclose the size of the entourage the President goes with.

“And further, we would also love to know the size of the entourage that the President goes with and who exactly was in his entourage. I want to tell you that just two days ago I received a call from a colleague who was concerned,” he said.

“He happened to be on the plane with the First Lady. And his concern was the size of the entourage and yet the new dawn government had informed us that the President travels with a lean team. That may not be true.”

Hon Mundubile said Zambians need to evaluate so that maybe the money spent on trips can be added to the price of maize so that it moves from K160 to K250 per bag.

“Ours is to provide checks and balances. If we think the President is spending so much on Presidential trips that may not be exactly beneficial to this country we will raise the red flag, like we are doing now. so that we can evaluate if the money can be used to add on the maize price so that the price goes to K250 or it can be used for medical supplies,” he said.