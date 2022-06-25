Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili has said his recent arrest over the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule for persons because of tribe and place of origin is politically motivated.

Dr. Kambwili was apprehended by Police in Lusaka on Monday and transported to Kasama by road where he was detained until Thursday when the Magistrate Court granted him bail.

The former Chief Government spokesperson in the PF regime was granted a K50, 000 bail pending trial on Thursday after being charged with the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule for persons because of tribe and place of origin by Police.

Speaking to journalists and supporters after appearing before Kasama Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba, Dr. Kambwili said the UPND Government was being vengeful.

He said the New Dawn Government leadership must show true leadership by facilitating sincere healing in the nation after the last August elections.

Dr. Kambwili said he was not shaken by arrests because he is used.

The NDC founding President said UPND should stop repeating the mistake of mistreating opponents that was seen from previous governments.

“They are the ones who preach that when a person is arrested they must be given police bond.If I have broken the law, yes I am not above the law they can arrest me and take me to court. I am not refusing that but apprehending me in Lusaka and transporting me to Kasama, moving me the whole night. Locking me up for four days without a police bond is not fair. The arresting officer sent from Lusaka who was supposed to deal with my police bond application was elusive. They are just repeating what used to happen in the past. Mwebamunyinane Ubutungulushi kumwena umuntu mu fichitwa fyakwe.Umuntu nga cakweba ati alecita abanankwe ifyo bamucitile ninshi tentungulushi and mwe bena Zambia mumone ukuti ilyo mulesala mulesala intungulushi,” Dr. Kambwili said in an unusually low tone.

“Umuntu nganakwata icilandushi tentungulushi isuma. Ine ifyo napitamo mu ma politics ukunkaka, ukunjikata 14 times I can tell you about the people of Zambia. I can never ever do that to another human being no matter how much we can differ. Nomba nga mwamona intungulushi shelecita ba Garry Nkombo balibekete, uyu munyinane nomba permanent secretary nani uyu? Mucheleka (Patrick), ba HH bene balibekete, Matambo (Elisha) bali mwikate. Ilya pain baumfwile ukubeketa no ku batwala mu fifungo tabafwile ukweba ukuti na banabo balapitamo. Nga mwalacita ico mwe bamunyinane ninshi tamuli ntungulushi. Ifi ifyakwikata abantu no kubabika mu cifungo as a way of intimidating opponents must come to an end,” he said.

Dr. Kambwili warned that political power was temporary.

“This country needs proper healing. Healing and we must be truthful to one another ilyo tulecita ifintu so ine teti nsakamane ifi mwampishamo nalibelela. Nomba ico mufwile ukwishiba nga imwe lelo mwafumamo. I used to tell previous governments ifi mulecita naimwe kuti baisa micita ififine. People didn’t listen, futi naimwe efyo mwayamba ukucita fimo fine ba UPND. Ndemyumfwila uluse no bulanda. Mukashukefye nganine na ba President ine teti ncite ifi pantu fyabuwelewele. Political power is very temporary, use it to advance the well being of the people and create an enabling environment where people can live well and don’t go to bed hungry. If you feel that you can intimidate me politically ine nalishimpula ngo musunga mfwaya fye ukwa kusha umutwe,” Dr. Kambwili said.