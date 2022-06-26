The ministry of local government and rural development says it is drilling over 40 new boreholes in Zambezi Town.

In addition, 80 existing boreholes are set for rehabilitation as a way of increasing access to clean water and improve sanitation in rural areas.

This is under the scaling up nutrition programme, a joint effort between government and the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) meant to increase access to safe water among the rural communities.

ZANIS reports that District water and sanitation officer Isabel Kalaluka has confirmed in an interview adding that the development in will help mitigate the impact of water borne diseases in the district.

Ms Kalaluka said this when she updated a combined team of provincial nutrition Coordinating Committee (PNCC) and District Nutrition Coordination Committee (DNCC) on activities taking place under water sanitation and hygiene education (WASHE)

While the Town is focused on reducing stunting, it’s important that access to clean water is increased.

“No matter the intervention we give them, if we neglect access to clean water, it means we have done nothing because food preparation requires good water to preserve nutrition and other vital minerals that the body needs”, she said.

Ms Kalaluka further observed that due to increased human activities, the ground water levels have gone down.

“The water is not enough to pump per liter per second. Also drilling of these boreholes has become expensive due to tapping water from deep aquifers”

“Water is life and it brings joy to see the community having access to clean and safe water”, she said.

Ms Kalaluka disclosed that Water Sanitation and Hygiene education ( WASHE) conducted a water quality analysis on 40 water points and 15 were found contaminated with human fecal matter.

She added that lack of community ownership has led to polluting underground water saying that most of the water points lack vegetation which prevents soil erosion around the water points.

“Change starts with one step. It is me and you to walk the talk by safeguarding our water sources which is key to reducing stunting”, she said.

Ms Kalaluka has since urged the community to identify water sources and preserve them, while emphasizing on afforestation of the lost vegetation on the water points.