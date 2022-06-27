9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Govt creating resilient health systems to counteract disease outbreaks – Masebo

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Health Govt creating resilient health systems to counteract disease outbreaks - Masebo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says government is creating resilient systems that will withstand emergencies and disease outbreaks.

Ms. Masebo noted that there is a need to develop a healthcare system which will protect the Zambian citizens regardless of the disease.

Speaking during the Czech Solutions for Zambian Healthcare Workshop, the Health Minister noted that the country is exploring ways Government and the Czech Republic can build a mutually beneficial working relationship.

Ms. Masebo said the health facilities required that government enhance their function with modern equipment and technologies.

She added that well-functioning equipment is key to creating a strong and resilient healthcare delivery system.

The Minister noted that infrastructure and equipment need rehabilitation and construction across the country.

She said the replacing of critical medical equipment will enable health personnel to perform their duties in a safe and conducive environment.

Ms. Masebo added that lack of addressing the health challenge will pose a negative impact on the quality of healthcare for the citizens.

She stated that there is a need to invest in health delivery systems such as health infrastructure, and modern medical equipment among others.

And Czech Republic Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Martin Tlapa said that his country will partner with Zambia to facilitate projects that will enhance relations and businesses.

Previous articleZDA commends WSO for setting up offices in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Govt creating resilient health systems to counteract disease outbreaks – Masebo

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says government is creating resilient systems that will withstand emergencies and disease outbreaks. Ms. Masebo...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Death at The Hospital: The Important Case of Supply Chain Management, HH to blame

Health Chief Editor - 12
By Dr Canisius BANDA UNAVAILABILITY of essential commodities, be they laboratory, medical or surgical, is a 'cause' of death at health facilities. A cogent...
Read more

Chipangali man directed to stop extracting people’s teeth using traditional methods

Health Chief Editor - 2
Chipangali District Epidemic Preparedness multi-sectoral team has directed a man of Mgubudu trading in Chipangali to immediately stop extracting people’s teeth using traditional...
Read more

NRC not prerequisite to access health care services – Dr Mwale

Health Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Province Health Director, Consity Mwale says National Registration Cards (NRC) or any other identification documents are not prerequisites for patients to access health...
Read more

Are our Hospitals mere buildings now?

Health editor - 12
What ordinary Zambians are experiencing at Clinics/Hospitals Lack of consumables I took accident victim's to Kanyama clinic yesterday.Found good hearted dedicated health workers with nothing to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.