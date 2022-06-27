Some of our foreign-based Chipolopolo stars were in competitive and pre-season action over the weekend.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika was an unused substitute in Sundays 2-1 home win over Minnesota United.

Miami are now 8th on the Eastern Conference log on 21 points, eight behind leaders Philadelphia Union after 16 games played.

=SCOTLAND

Defender Frankie Musonda was in pre-season action on Saturday for his new club Ayr United in a 2-1 friendly win over visiting League Two club Stranraer FC.

Musonda played in the first 45 minutes to get a feel of some action since leaving fellow Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers a fortnight ago.



=SERBIA

Midfielder Kings Kangwa made his Red Star Belgrade debut on Saturday as a second half substitute in the Serbian champions 2-1 pre-season friendly win in Slovenia over hosts NK Bravo in Ljubljana.