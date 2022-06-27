9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

PRO’S HIT LISTS: Frankie and Kings Make Club Debuts

By sports
54 views
0
Sports PRO'S HIT LISTS: Frankie and Kings Make Club Debuts
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Some of our foreign-based Chipolopolo stars were in competitive and pre-season action over the weekend.

=USA
Defender Aime Mabika was an unused substitute in Sundays 2-1 home win over Minnesota United.
Miami are now 8th on the Eastern Conference log on 21 points, eight behind leaders Philadelphia Union after 16 games played.

=SCOTLAND
Defender Frankie Musonda was in pre-season action on Saturday for his new club Ayr United in a 2-1 friendly win over visiting League Two club Stranraer FC.
Musonda played in the first 45 minutes to get a feel of some action since leaving fellow Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers a fortnight ago.


=SERBIA
Midfielder Kings Kangwa made his Red Star Belgrade debut on Saturday as a second half substitute in the Serbian champions 2-1 pre-season friendly win in Slovenia over hosts NK Bravo in Ljubljana.

Previous articleZamtel up for sale, foreign equity partner found

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

PRO’S HIT LISTS: Frankie and Kings Make Club Debuts

Some of our foreign-based Chipolopolo stars were in competitive and pre-season action over the weekend. =USA Defender Aime Mabika...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zesco United Head to Mongu For Pre-Season Camp

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United are heading to Mongu for a 10-day pre-season training camp. The nine-time Zambian champions, who finished second in the FAZ Super League last...
Read more

Shepolopolo Win Saturday 9Training Game

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia on Saturday recorded an emphatic win over a Moroccan side in a training game played in Marrakech. Bruce Mwape's girls defeated FC Phoenix...
Read more

Shepolopolo in Saturday Night Friendly Action

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia are back in action this evening in a training game in Marrakesh as they intensify preparations for next week’s kick off...
Read more

Asanovic Names 2022 COSAFA CUP AND CHAN Qualifiers Team

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has named a 23-member squad for the 2022 COSAFA Cup to be hosted by South Africa next month. Asanovic has assembled...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.