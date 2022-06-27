9.5 C
Sports
RUGBY :Arrows Bury DIGGERS to Cement Top Spot

Defending champions Red Arrows consolidated their stay at the top of the National after thrashing Diggers 33-08 in Lusaka to move to 31 points.

Arrows scored tries by Enock Mutembo, Birthrock Sikaona Thomas Mwakenja, Elisha Bwalya and Peka Phiri.

Alex Mwewa converted three tries while Gabriel Mungalaba converted one as Diggers scored a try through Maybin Mukosa and a penalty by Mulenga Mwila.

Diggers dropped one position to number four on 24 points.

KPF with a game in hand, are second on goal difference after thumping Lusaka 54-3 to amass 31 points from seven games played.

In other games, Konkola posted their first win of the season after beating struggling Ndola Wanderers 23-6 at home in Chililabombwe.

The win over Ndola moved Konkola out of the bottom position.Konkola are now second from the bottom with six points, one above bottom placed Ndola.

Results Week 8
=National League
Konkola 23 – 06 Ndola Wanderers
Mufulira Leopards 29-03 Green Eagles
KPF 54 – 03 Lusaka
Red Arrows 33 -08 Diggers

=Presidents League
Chibuluma 06-24 Nkwazi
Roan 05 -12 Nchanga

=Ladies League
Leopardess 26 -19 Eagles

=Youth League
Linda Lions 07-08 Chibolya

