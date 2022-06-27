9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 27, 2022
Economy
Zambian Breweries plans to invest $80m in its Lusaka plant

Zambian Breweries plans to invest $80m in its Lusaka plant which is expected to double production capacity over the next 18 months.

Zambian Breweries Country Director Michelle Kilpin said that the capital investment is supported by the enabling investment and trade climate under the New Dawn Administration.

Ms. Kilpin said the investment, scheduled to be completed by the end of next year is expected to create more direct and indirect jobs and expand the company’s agriculture out-grower schemes.

Ms Kilpin said that this will offer further procurement opportunities for local suppliers and service providers and contribute additional tax revenue to government.

Ms. Kilpin added that the investment will enhance the company’s beer production capacity and significantly contribute to the wider national economy.

She said this in a statement to the media.

And Zambian Breweries Board Chairperson Monica Musonda said the new investment is another demonstration of the company’s long-term commitment and contribution to Zambia.

