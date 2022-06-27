9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Economy
ZDA commends WSO for setting up offices in Zambia

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has commended the World Sustainability Organisation (WSO) for coming on board to help promote Zambian companies and products in the global market.

ZDA acting Managing Director, Albert Halwampa said Zambian companies and traditional products have been straggling to penetrate the global market for a long time.

Mr. Halwampa noted that the failure has been attributed to certification and tariff barrier procedures that exits in international markets.

ZANIS reports that the director said the coming of the WSO in the country will help increase access to international markets.

He added that the agency will make sure that they sensitize and train Zambian companies on certification of products so that they get promoted outside.

And the World Sustainability Organisation founder and director Paolo Bray said the organisation is set to open up an office in Zambia before the end of September this year.

Mr. Bray noted that the aim is to help promote Zambian companies to meet the desired standards that are required in the global market

He added that about 10 Zambian professional workers will be employed at the WSO to help in the certification of Zambian companies.

