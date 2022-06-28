By Ngobola Cengelo Muyembe writes

When countries are taking advantage of Cryptocurrencies using tech companies like Huawei, Mutati thinks it is normal to sell Zamtel as Technology Minister. Trading in gold gave countries standing in the world but the new gold is data and virtual money now. In a country where no one knows the ratio between virtual money and actual printed money, decisions like those being pushed by Felix Mutati can not be seen as a crime until it is too late. Printing money is a preserve of central government and that is why when you are found with the counterfeit currency it becomes a crime but in the future tech companies like Zamtel will be the ones printing virtual money through transfers. Selling that company is the worst crime one can do to his own country.

China uses WeChat as a currency today using their own communication company equivalent to Zamtel to pay salaries and transactions. This saves a lot of money for the government and they keep their people’s data in the country, data that could have been mined by the likes of google for sale to third parties. If you really think that only outsiders are capable, why don’t you just privatise everything including government ministries, Zambia Police, Zambia Army and ZNS?

Should we go and get white people to come and run our government? If your people can trust you to run their government, why don’t you put them first when making decisions like this? Selling Zamtel will mean that you will hand over the privacy of your own people to a foreign company that will be selling off personal data to third parties.

During the Rhodesian wars, Ian Smith was jamming PTC (now Zamtel) communications to sabotage our own army. Samora Machel was killed using jammed communication and here we have some Minister at the forefront of destroying the future. Google and other technology companies in Silicon are allowed to be independent because their government still has an upper hand and monopoly over communication through NASA. Elon Musk and his Space X are still sub-contractors of NASA and for them to get to the international space centre, they had to win a contract with the government. What else will you have when you sell everything to foreigners?

When you have a fossil Felix Mutati that believes in foreigners being in charge of a Technology Ministry, it is impossible to convince him that we have people in this country that can turn Zamtel around if given the same incentives as those who were clapping for the President. We have these very bad Zambians that work against the interest of their own country and to make matters worse, we even pay them for it. In the early stages of privatisation, Bwalya Chiti did the same thing to Zamtel when he was at Communications Authority by blocking Zamtel to go GSM so that they could start Cell phones.

They said Zamtel had no capacity but today, I have a Zamtel simcard and so are more than a million other Zambians. Bwalya Chiti was deliberately propping up companies like Telecel (MTN) and Zamcell (Airtel) which were just small start-ups with no infrastructure to stand on. They were lying to the people that the Zamtel Management never wanted it go GSM but some very bad Zambians like Bwalya Chiti had shares in Telecel which is now MTN that was basically riding on Zamtel Infrastructure and they kept blocking it from getting cellphones.

Those of us that were still patriotic even got those analogue phones without sim cards. Traitors have been trying to kill this company that was built by our forefathers for years and today this Mutati is at it again after Sata got it back. Bwalya Chiti after causing so much carnage at Zamtel over pennies paid to him in form of shares by those that owned Telecel, even came back to the government for a job in Chagwa government.

The MTN and Airtel you see today grew from Zamtel yet Mutati and company are spreading lies on behalf of those bidding to buy it that this company cannot make profits or maybe they are just too ignorant to know otherwise. My guess is that someone has been promised a few pennies by some street kids from outside to sell this company. If you don’t know anything just give Zamtel to young Zambians instead of getting people we do not know from outside to come and be in charge of our private information.

After all, you have sold a lot of companies to outsiders for a song, why not give your own people a chance? KCM was given to Vedanta even before they even paid a single penny for it and they just used the same copper sales to pay for the same company. Today people are even saying Vedanta is the rightful owner! The Zambian people are the rightful owners who just have criminals negotiating for them.

I know people that can run Zamtel profitably if you gave it to them the same way you did with KCM. That company is a virtual money maker and a data mine you are trying to sell.