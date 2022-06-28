9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Lumezi M, Munir Zulu, implores Government to increase maize price

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lumezi Member of Parliament (MP), Munir Zulu, says there is need for the government to revisit the crop prices announced by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) recently.

Mr. Zulu observed that the commodity prices for the 2021/2022 crop marketing season do not correspond with costs incurred by farmers during the last farming season.

“The price of maize and soya beans has negatively affected the farmers and going forward, the government shall be engaged so that it considers increasing the market price of maize and soya beans,” he said.

Speaking to ZANIS today when he ended his visit to the valley area of the constituency, Mr. Zulu said the government should consider buying maize and soya beans at a more beneficial price to farmers.

He added that an upward adjustment in the price of grains will also assist farmers make a profit from their crops sales.

“The FRA price is not tallying with the cost of production for maize, however, increasing the market price will also help with the high cost of fertilizer,” he said.

The FRA recently announced that it will buy a 50 kilogramme bag of maize at K160 while a 50kg bag of soya beans is pegged at K550.

And Mr. Zulu has bemoaned the deplorable state of feeder roads in Mwanya, Chitungulu and Kazembe chiefdoms respectively.

“The road network is so bad and it is unfortunate that the constituency keeps recording road fatalities due to the poor roads,” he said.

Previous articleKitwe DC, Slag dump management working to ease traffic congestion

