Updated:

Shepolopolo Face Uganda in Tuesday Night Friendly

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo play their final pre-2022 Women’s AFCON international friendly this evening when they face fellow tournament finalist and CECAFA champions Uganda in Marrakech.

The friendly comes five days before Shepolopolo kicks off its WAFCON campaign with a Group B opener against Cameroon in Casablanca.

And Tuesdays game comes after his second-choice side beat FC Phoenix Marrakech 6-0 on Saturday night.

“We are yet to play another international game (this time) against Uganda. That is where we will be able to see (what we want) because in that game, we intend to use the possible team that will start the tournament,” Mwape said.

Mwape rested his key players for the training game against Phoenix who included goalkeeper Hazel Nali, defender Margaret Belemu, Vice-captain Grace Chanda and defender Lushomo Mweemba.

They are all expected to return this evening for the first time since holding Morocco in Shepolopolo’s first international friendly that ended 1-1 draw on June 18.

