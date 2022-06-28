9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Strange knee-jerking disease breaks out among Lunte STEM pupils

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Strange knee-jerking disease breaks out among Lunte STEM pupils
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

An unknown illness has broken out at Lunte Girls STEM School in Lunte district in Northern Province which is causing knee-jerking among the girls.

The condition which started last month in May has so far affected about 26 girls, was confirmed by area member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Lunte Girls STEM School Head teacher, Micheal Chinika who confirmed the development said some pupils presented some strange knee-jerking disease about a month ago.

Mr. Chinika the school reported the cases to the Ministry of Health which took samples from the affected pupils.

He disclosed that results from the samples taken have not been released yet.

Mr. Chinika said ten girls who had the illness have recovered and are in school while ten others are in the care of their parents and only three pupils are still affected by the unknown illness.

The Headteacher said this when he briefed the provincial Minister and his entourage.

And Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao who visited the school for fact-finding mission in the company of senior officers from the Provincial Office, Ministries of Health and Education described the condition affecting the girls at the school as disheartening.

He said the government through the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to manage the condition as samples were sent to Lusaka.

He said the cause of the unknown illness will be known once the results are sent back.

He has since appealed to the management and pupils to remain calm as they wait for the results from Lusaka.

And Northern Province Education Officer (PEO), Nawa Mulambwa said the school has put in place measures to prevent the further spreading of the disease.

He said the school has decided to isolate the pupils as they await results from Lusaka.

He has since advised the pupils to remain calm as they await the results from Lusaka.

Later the Provincial Minister addressed pupils at the school and assured them of government’s commitment to addressing the problem of water at the school.

Recently, a video circulating at Lunte Girls showing pupils bending while walking.

Previous articleCovid-19, conflicts hindering Zambia’s efforts to attain SDGs – President Hichilema
Next articleA Case Against Selling ZAMTEL to Foreigners: I know Zambians that can run it Profitably

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

A Case Against Selling ZAMTEL to Foreigners: I know Zambians that can run it Profitably

By Ngobola Cengelo Muyembe writes When countries are taking advantage of Cryptocurrencies using tech companies like Huawei, Mutati thinks it...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambezi Town to have an extra 40 boreholes

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The ministry of local government and rural development says it is drilling over 40 new boreholes in Zambezi Town. In addition, 80 existing...
Read more

Communities urged to hold decision makers accountable

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Save Environment People Agency (SEPA) says lack of enhanced capacity building on forest dependency, has contributed to high rate of environmental degradation. ...
Read more

Climate change has affected wildlife in Lower Zambezi – Chieftainess Chiawa

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
Chieftainess Chiawa of the Goba-speaking people in the Kafue district says the effects of climate change are negatively affecting wildlife in the national park. The...
Read more

A Building housing Government departments is on verge of collapse in Zimba

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
A building block which houses the district administration and seven other government line ministries in Zimba district, Southern Province is on the verge of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.