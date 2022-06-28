An unknown illness has broken out at Lunte Girls STEM School in Lunte district in Northern Province which is causing knee-jerking among the girls.

The condition which started last month in May has so far affected about 26 girls, was confirmed by area member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya.

Lunte Girls STEM School Head teacher, Micheal Chinika who confirmed the development said some pupils presented some strange knee-jerking disease about a month ago.

Mr. Chinika the school reported the cases to the Ministry of Health which took samples from the affected pupils.

He disclosed that results from the samples taken have not been released yet.

Mr. Chinika said ten girls who had the illness have recovered and are in school while ten others are in the care of their parents and only three pupils are still affected by the unknown illness.

The Headteacher said this when he briefed the provincial Minister and his entourage.

And Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao who visited the school for fact-finding mission in the company of senior officers from the Provincial Office, Ministries of Health and Education described the condition affecting the girls at the school as disheartening.

He said the government through the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to manage the condition as samples were sent to Lusaka.

He said the cause of the unknown illness will be known once the results are sent back.

He has since appealed to the management and pupils to remain calm as they wait for the results from Lusaka.

And Northern Province Education Officer (PEO), Nawa Mulambwa said the school has put in place measures to prevent the further spreading of the disease.

He said the school has decided to isolate the pupils as they await results from Lusaka.

He has since advised the pupils to remain calm as they await the results from Lusaka.

Later the Provincial Minister addressed pupils at the school and assured them of government’s commitment to addressing the problem of water at the school.

Recently, a video circulating at Lunte Girls showing pupils bending while walking.