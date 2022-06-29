Residents of Chavuma district in North-Western province are earnestly appealing to government to work on the Zambezi River pontoon which has not been operational for over four months.

Making the appeal on behalf of the residents, District Commissioner, Geoffrey Kasonda said the situation has led to people on the west bank being cut off from the rest of the district.

Mr Kasonda said the non-functional pontoon has negatively impacted on government department’s service delivery and other public service providers to the people in the west bank.

“The area is now inaccessible making it very difficult to take service especially in the health and education sector,” he said

Mr Kasonda said if not addressed, the situation will affect the smooth implementation of the forth coming Census on population and the general certificate examinations in terms of delivering materials.

Meanwhile the District Commissioner has further appealed to government to complete the construction of the stalled projects in the district such as the police station and the subordinate court as well as equipping the new district hospital with necessary equipment.

Responding to the concerns, North-western Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi said government is aware of many challenges people in the region are facing such as poor road network and assured that the issues are receiving the much needed attention.

Col. Katambi has further assured people in the district that soon a team of engineers will be tasked to do an assessment on the malfunctioned pontoon and work on it.