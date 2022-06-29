9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

ILO says countries should provide protection to expatriates

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News ILO says countries should provide protection to expatriates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says the country has an obligation to ensure citizens who leave for other countries for employment are protected.

IOM Chief of Mission Nomagugu Ncube says bilateral labour agreements must come in where government engages other states that may require labour from Zambia by coming up with a regulatory framework to avoid workers being exploited.

“We have seen people leaving their countries of origin to go and work elsewhere and have been exploited by making them work in horrendous conditions that are contrary to the decent work protocol,” She said.

The Chief of Mission who was speaking during a consultative workshop in Kabwe on National Labour Migration Strategy.

He said labour migration is one of the most critical sectors because any economy needs skills to drive the industry and service provisions.

“Currently the Ministry of Labour is working on the Labour market information system which will help us understand what the labour needs of the country are, and what kind of labour or skills need to be imported,” said the Chief of Mission.

She added that the training institutions will also be engaged to so that they also understand what skills are needed in the country in the medium and long term so as to have trained skills locally.

And Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) Director Regional Administration Olga Silimi pledged that the labour movement will continue protecting the employees.

Previous articleNakacinda accuse UPND Government of single sourcing a $100 million contract

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

ILO says countries should provide protection to expatriates

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says the country has an obligation to ensure citizens who leave for other...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nakacinda accuse UPND Government of single sourcing a $100 million contract

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government of single-sourcing the $100...
Read more

Over 1 Million social cash transfer beneficiaries will be reached by the end of this year

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government says over 1 Million social cash transfer beneficiaries will be reached by the end of this year. Community Development and Social Services Minister,...
Read more

Law enforcement agencies arrest up 24 pupils aged between 15 and 21 in connection with drug and alcohol abuse

General News Chief Editor - 6
A combined team of law enforcement agencies in Kitwe has picked up 24 pupils aged between 15 and 21 in connection with drug abuse...
Read more

Increase budgetary allocation to DEC – Sinkamba

General News Chief Editor - 1
Green Party president Peter Sinkamba has called for increased allocation of funds to the Drug Enforcement Commission to enhance sensitization programmes against drug abuse...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.