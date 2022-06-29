The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says the country has an obligation to ensure citizens who leave for other countries for employment are protected.

IOM Chief of Mission Nomagugu Ncube says bilateral labour agreements must come in where government engages other states that may require labour from Zambia by coming up with a regulatory framework to avoid workers being exploited.

“We have seen people leaving their countries of origin to go and work elsewhere and have been exploited by making them work in horrendous conditions that are contrary to the decent work protocol,” She said.

The Chief of Mission who was speaking during a consultative workshop in Kabwe on National Labour Migration Strategy.

He said labour migration is one of the most critical sectors because any economy needs skills to drive the industry and service provisions.

“Currently the Ministry of Labour is working on the Labour market information system which will help us understand what the labour needs of the country are, and what kind of labour or skills need to be imported,” said the Chief of Mission.

She added that the training institutions will also be engaged to so that they also understand what skills are needed in the country in the medium and long term so as to have trained skills locally.

And Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) Director Regional Administration Olga Silimi pledged that the labour movement will continue protecting the employees.