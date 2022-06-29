Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki has saluted Zambia for being a pivotal pillar of his country’s liberation struggle.

Mr Mbeki said his country will always treasure the support Zambia rendered in the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

The former South African leader stated this when he paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House in Lusaka today.

Mr Mbeki, who held private talks with President Hichilema, said he was thrilled at the warm reception he has received in Zambia.

“We are very happy to be back here at State House which stood as a pillar of support in our liberation” wrote Mr Mbeki in the Visitor’s Book at State House.

Mr Mbeki said Zambia will continue to remain his second home due to the attachment he has and the unmatched hospitality and warmth.

“This is of course home from home for us, and we are very happy to be received with such warmth by President Hichilema” wrote Mr Mbeki.

Mr Mbeki was accompanied to State House by the South African High Commissioner to Zambia and other officials.

The former South African leader is in the country along with former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano at the invitation of the Kenneth Kaunda Foundation.