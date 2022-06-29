9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Mbeki salutes Zambia

By Support Editor
54 views
0
Economy Mbeki salutes Zambia
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki has saluted Zambia for being a pivotal pillar of his country’s liberation struggle.

Mr Mbeki said his country will always treasure the support Zambia rendered in the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

The former South African leader stated this when he paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House in Lusaka today.

Mr Mbeki, who held private talks with President Hichilema, said he was thrilled at the warm reception he has received in Zambia.

“We are very happy to be back here at State House which stood as a pillar of support in our liberation” wrote Mr Mbeki in the Visitor’s Book at State House.

Mr Mbeki said Zambia will continue to remain his second home due to the attachment he has and the unmatched hospitality and warmth.

“This is of course home from home for us, and we are very happy to be received with such warmth by President Hichilema” wrote Mr Mbeki.

Mr Mbeki was accompanied to State House by the South African High Commissioner to Zambia and other officials.

The former South African leader is in the country along with former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano at the invitation of the Kenneth Kaunda Foundation.

Previous articleZambia on course to attain 70% Covid-19 vaccination target – Masebo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Mbeki salutes Zambia

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki has saluted Zambia for being a pivotal pillar of his country’s liberation struggle. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia on course to attain 70% Covid-19 vaccination target – Masebo

Economy Support Editor - 1
Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo has expressed optimism of Zambia's quest to reach 70 percent of the Covid-19 vaccination target by July this year. Ms....
Read more

The Government is Not Against Online Car-Hailing Service, Transport Minister Tells Parliament

Economy Chief Editor - 5
GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics has said that it has no intentions to stifle youth innovations of the growtthe h of...
Read more

World Bank pledges continued support to emerging farmers

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The World Bank Group has pledged continued support to Zambia's enhanced food security by helping Small and Medium scale farmers improve their farming activities. World...
Read more

Lumezi M, Munir Zulu, implores Government to increase maize price

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Lumezi Member of Parliament (MP), Munir Zulu, says there is need for the government to revisit the crop prices announced by the Food Reserve...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.