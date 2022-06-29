Coach Bruce Mwape has lamented Shepolopolo’s 5-0 loss to Uganda in a practice match played in Morocco last evening.

Both Uganda and Zambia are preparing for next week’s Women’s Africa Cup to be hosted by Morocco.

In a post match interview with FAZ Media, Mwape said the 5-0 result is not a true reflection of the practice match.

Mwape accepted that Zambia made many mistakes against Uganda that must be corrected.

He said some players could have underrated Uganda after posting a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their first friendly match.

“That is why we are having friendly games so now we know who I am supposed to play when the friend (team mate) is not there. Actually, the result does not reflect the game. The result is not a true reflection of the game. Like I have said ok we played the game. It was just that we made a lot of mistakes. We will try and correct the mistakes,” Mwape said.

“The previous two games, especially the first one against Morocco, we played well and we were technically disciplined. I don’t know whether the players thought Morocco was a very strong team. Some of them would have underrated Uganda. If only we can play the way we played against Morocco then we will go very far. We will try correcting the mistakes that we made this evening and I am sure they will be able to polish up,” he said.

The result was Shepolopolo’s first loss in their pre-tournament games after drawing 1-1 with WAFCON hosts Morocco on June 8 in Rabat and beating club side FC Phoenix Marrakech on June 25 in Marrakech.

The team now head back to training for the final countdown ahead of their July 3 Group B opener against Cameroon in Casablanca.

Togo and Tunisia are Zambia’s other Group B opponents at the WAFCON Morocco is hosting from July 2-23.