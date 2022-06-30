9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Gender inequalities still high-Kabika

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Gender inequalities still high-Kabika
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has noted that despite all efforts of achieving gender equity and equality, participation of women in different sectors of the economy still demonstrates high levels of inequality.

Ms Kabika says this could be because of the gender policy issues that have been largely ignored in the formulation and distribution of national finance resources.

The PS said this in Lusaka today , when she officially opened the workshop on the orientation of line ministries on gender-responsive planning and budgeting which has been organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Ms Kabika noted that in 2017, public funding for gender mainstreaming activities was reduced from 45 percent to 24 in 2018.

She said this calls for self-introspection that requires strengthened approaches to implementation of policies and programs in order to make them more responsive while leaving no one behind.

UNFPA country representative Gift Malunga said the orientation meeting is aimed at creating linkages between policy making programs and budgeting to add value of gender responsive budgeting approaches to policy.

Ms Malunga stated that the meeting will also help to identify which tools can be used for specific budget analysis purposes and proposals to provide information for policy advocacy purposes.

Previous articleKonkola Copper Mines and Zanaco plan to increase business volumes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Gender inequalities still high-Kabika

Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika has noted that despite all efforts of achieving gender...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Italian President, Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Zambia to warm relationship between the two nations

General News Chief Editor - 0
Italian Ambassador to Zambia, Antonino Maggiore has expressed gratitude for the long-standing relationship that his country enjoys with the Zambian government. Ambassador Maggiore notes that...
Read more

It is difficult to fight corruption with weak institutions of governance

General News Chief Editor - 3
CHAMA North PF member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo says it is difficult to fight corruption with weak institutions of governance. In a statement, Mtayachalo said...
Read more

I’m a puppet of Zambians-HH

General News Chief Editor - 19
President Hakainde Hichilema has been annoyed by insinuations from his critics suggesting that he is a puppet of foreign entities. Democratic Party (DP) President Harry...
Read more

FQM donates sanitary towels to Kalumbila school

General News Chief Editor - 0
FQM Trident limited through its Trident Foundation limited has donated sanitary towels worth K49, 000 to 210 girls at Jiwundu secondary school in Kalumbila...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.