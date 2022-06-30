9.5 C
Italian President, Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Zambia to warm relationship between the two nations

Italian Ambassador to Zambia, Antonino Maggiore has expressed gratitude for the long-standing relationship that his country enjoys with the Zambian government.

Ambassador Maggiore notes that the warm relationship will be strengthened further with the visit of the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella in a weeks’ time.

Ambassador Maggiore said this at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport when he witnessed the arrival of 5,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines that his country donated to the Zambian government.

He has commended the government for attaining the 43 per cent of the population which has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Maggiore pointed out that his country will continue to help Zambia in its fight against the pandemic and to ensure that more people get vaccinated.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Lackson Kasonka who received the vaccines on behalf of government thanked the Italian government for working with his government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Kasonka says Italy has for a long time been assisting the Zambian government in the area of health and social services.

He said the provision of vaccines is the game changer in the campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Kasonka noted that through friendship with the international community the country has continued to receive the vaccines for the people to use in protecting themselves against the danger of COVID-19.

He appealed to Ambassador Maggiore to convey his gratitude on behalf of Zambians to the Italian government for the support given in the fight against COVID-19.

