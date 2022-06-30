The Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has assured Macro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) that the new dawn administration will continue to strive in creating an enabling environment to ensure that the country registers growth in the private sector.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mulenga said that government will not introduce any legislation that may chock the growth of the SMEs in the country but continue creating a platform for interactions and dialogue.

The minister was speaking last night at a cocktail hosted for him at the Trade Fair grounds to allow exhibitors to engage with his office.

Mr. Mulenga said it is against this background that President Hakainde Hichilema introduced the Public-Private Partnership development forum as a platform for government and private sector players to create business linkages.

Mr. Mulenga emphasized that the government’s agenda is to run an inclusive and diversified economy to which the private sector is key to fostering economic development.

“Government has embarked on an economic and social transformation agenda aimed at turning the economy around, and to attain the aspirations of the private sector. SMEs need to take the centre stage in the transformation agenda as a catalyst for economic growth,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga said the government is focusing on enhancing local entrepreneurship skills and enhancing of opportunities to grow the SMEs sector.

He said his office has since directed the trustees to restructure the hosting of the ZITF by changing the narrative of hosting the trade fair just to fulfill the annual calendar.

He has further directed the ZITF trustees to identify a team of SMEs which need sponsorship from the government to grow from being small into medium businesses.

“Small businesses cannot thrive on their own but need support from the mainstream business players and government. Hence government has responded and main stream players such as manufacturers, producers and, those in construction who have weathered all storms of economic challenges by rendering support to upcoming businesses,” he said.