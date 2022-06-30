Shepolopolo Zambia’s 2022 Women’s AFCON campaign edges closer and on Thursday they shifted camp to their Group B base in Casablanca.

Bruce Mwape’s side moved to Casablanca after earlier setting-up a pre-tournament camp in Marrakech on June 16.

Zambia were also one of the first teams to arrive in Morocco ahead of the WAFCON that will run from July 2-23.

Shepolopolo ended that camp with three friendly games’ drawing 1-1 with Morocco in Rabat on June 18, then beating local club FC Phoenix Marrakech 6-0 on June 25 and losing 5-0 to Uganda on Tuesday in their final warm-up.

“The friendlies were quite OK and the team has picked the negatives and positives but I feel we are still working on the negatives,” defender Margaret Belemu said.

“Like on the game against Uganda, we did not play well, we lost coordination and I think we are still working on team discipline.

“But all-in-all, we are ready for the tournament.”

Shepolopolo face Cameroon in their opening Group B match in what will be a grudge showdown after Zambia beat the Indomitable Lionesses to 2020 Olympic Games qualification on away goals rule following 2-1 home final leg win to advance a 4-4 aggregate result.

They will then face Tunisia on July 6 and Togo on July 9.

The top two sides advance to the quarterfinals while semifinal qualification will see Zambia qualify for the Australia/New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But a quarterfinal spot will still see Zambia stay on at WAFCON to play a repechage round where the two winners will head to New Zealand and Australia to play a 10-team intercontinental playoff.

The top three teams from the playoffs will complete next July’s 32-team line-up at the same co-host venues.