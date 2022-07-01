A 12-year old boy has died after a pillar from a house collapsed on him in Kalulushi’s North Kalengwa Township on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu has identified the deceased boy as Anipa Mwandila, a pupil, who died when playing with a dog around the house pillar that collapsed.

Ms. Zulu said the boy was rushed to Kalulushi General Hospital after the incident where he was pronounced dead.

She said Police does not suspect any foul play after visiting the crime scene.

“A case of sudden and unnatural death was reported at Kalulushi police station ,the same occurred on 27/06/22 at 1800hrs at house number 2743 North Kalengwa in which Male Gershom Mwandila of the above address, age -58, occupation lecturer at CBU reported that his son male juvenile Anipa Mwandila aged 12, occupation, pupil of the same particulars died after a Pillar of his house fell on him,” she said.

“This happened as the boy was playing with his dog around the same Pillar.

The boy was rushed to Kalulushi General Hospital where he was pronounced dead and the body is laying in Kalulushi Hospital Mortuary. Police visited the crime scene and no foul play suspected,” Ms. Zulu said.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old has drowned in Ndola after falling into Kafubu Stream.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu said the deceased was walking along the railway line from Itawa Township direction to the town centre in a drunken state when he fell into the stream.

Ms. Zulu said Police in the company of Fire Brigade rushed to the scene but found that the deceased’s body had already been retrieved by fishermen.

“A case of sudden and unnatural death was reported at Ndola Central Police , Occurred on 29/06/22 at around 12:00 hours at Kafubu Stream, Ndola. In which Male Andrew Sinkala aged 57 of House No KS1517 Kabushi, Ndola reported that unknown male person had died after falling into Kafubu Stream. Brief facts of the matter are that, the deceased was walking along the railway line from Itawa direction to town in a drunken state,” she said.

“According to the information, it is believed that, he fell into the stream and drowned. Police in the company of Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and found that the deceased body had already been fished out by the fishermen. He is in the range of 35 to 40 . The body was later inspected and it had no injuries. The same was been deposited to Ndola Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification and possible burial. More details to follow,” Ms Zulu narrated.