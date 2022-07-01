9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Barbra Banda Out of 2022 WAFCON

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Barbra Banda Out of 2022 WAFCON
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

CAF has announced that Shepolopolo Zambia captain and striker Barbra Banda will not be part of the 2022 Women’s AFCON.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed the development in a statement on July 1 that Shepolopolo’s 2022 Olympic Games star player is not on the 2022 WAFCON final official squad lists.

Friday’s news is a blow as Shepolopolo heads into their Group B opener against Cameroon on July 3 in Casablanca.

“FAZ wishes to provide a squad update for the Copper Queens that open their account on Sunday in a Group B match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“Zambia will be without Ochumba Oseke and Xiomala Mapepa for the opening match due to suspension while skipper Barbra Banda will be unavailable for medical reasons.”

Mapepa and Oseke will miss the Cameroon clash due after coming into the WAFCON with accrued cards.

Meanwhile, Banda has been part of the Shepolopolo pre-WAFCON camp and is in Morocco together with the team.

The China-based striker was joint second on the Tokyo Olympics Women’s Football tournament scorer’s charts with 6 goals, four behind Vivianne Miedema of Holland.

Olympic debutants Shepolopolo made a group stage exit.

Banda later missed Shepolopolo’s entire 2022 WAFCON qualifying process due to COVID 19 travel restrictions form her base in China where she plays for Shanghai Shengli.

Previous articlePublic Order Act And the Right to Assembly: A Case of the Planned Protest by Unemployed Teachers and Health Workers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Barbra Banda Out of 2022 WAFCON

CAF has announced that Shepolopolo Zambia captain and striker Barbra Banda will not be part of the 2022 Women’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Shift to WAFCON Group B Base in Casablanca

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo Zambia's 2022 Women’s AFCON campaign edges closer and on Thursday they shifted camp to their Group B base in Casablanca. Bruce Mwape’s side moved to...
Read more

Asanovic Starts 2022 COSAFA Cup Countdown

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo Zambia have kicked off their training camp for a busy July ahead in which the home-based team summoned by Aljosa Asanovic has two...
Read more

Mwape Laments Shepolopolo’s Stinging Defeat to Uganda

Sports sports - 1
Coach Bruce Mwape has lamented Shepolopolo’s 5-0 loss to Uganda in a practice match played in Morocco last evening. Both Uganda and Zambia are preparing...
Read more

Mbesuma Gives First EPL Season Report Card on Patson

Sports sports - 0
Ex-Chipolopolo and Portsmouth striker Collins Mbesuma says forward Patson Daka has done well so far at Premier League side Leicester City. Zambian striker Daka, a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.