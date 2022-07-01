CAF has announced that Shepolopolo Zambia captain and striker Barbra Banda will not be part of the 2022 Women’s AFCON.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed the development in a statement on July 1 that Shepolopolo’s 2022 Olympic Games star player is not on the 2022 WAFCON final official squad lists.

Friday’s news is a blow as Shepolopolo heads into their Group B opener against Cameroon on July 3 in Casablanca.

“FAZ wishes to provide a squad update for the Copper Queens that open their account on Sunday in a Group B match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“Zambia will be without Ochumba Oseke and Xiomala Mapepa for the opening match due to suspension while skipper Barbra Banda will be unavailable for medical reasons.”

Mapepa and Oseke will miss the Cameroon clash due after coming into the WAFCON with accrued cards.

Meanwhile, Banda has been part of the Shepolopolo pre-WAFCON camp and is in Morocco together with the team.

The China-based striker was joint second on the Tokyo Olympics Women’s Football tournament scorer’s charts with 6 goals, four behind Vivianne Miedema of Holland.

Olympic debutants Shepolopolo made a group stage exit.

Banda later missed Shepolopolo’s entire 2022 WAFCON qualifying process due to COVID 19 travel restrictions form her base in China where she plays for Shanghai Shengli.