Visiting Malawian Minister of Gender Agness Nkhoma has commended the Zambian government over the reduction in cases of early Child Marriages and Gender Based Violence from 42 percent to 29 percent.

Ms. Nkhoma says the Zambian government has made remarkable progress at eradicating the two vices which her country can learn from.

She says Malawi is still struggling with early Child marriage cases which are high and a threat to development.

She was speaking when she visited Chief Chamukas palace together with the Gender Principal Secretary Isaac Katopola and Director of Gender and other Heads of Malawi Government Departments.

Ms Nkhoma said her country would like to learn the strategies implemented by the Zambian government working together with the traditional leaders to reduce early child marriages.

Ms Nkoma also commended Chief Chamuka for getting involved and championing the fight against early child marriages which she observed is critical to winning the fight.

And Chief Chamuka of the Lenje speaking people of Central government has attributed the reduction in early child marriage cases to good policies implemented by government.

He cited free education, women empowerment programs and increase in the Constituency Development Fund from K1.7 million to K26.7 as factors leading to reduction in poverty at household level.