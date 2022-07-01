9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Economy
Manyinga district vaccinates 75 percent of population

By Support Editor
Manyinga district has already vaccinated 75 percent people exceeding the prescribed 70 percent target.

Speaking when a combined team from Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, Health and Zambia News and Information Services paid a courtesy call on District Commissioner Brenda Mukwakwa said the target has been achieved through concerted efforts from various stakeholders.

“As a district we have managed to reach the 75 percent target and we are now working towards reaching 100 percent vaccination in the district” Ms Mukwakwa said.

She said COVID-19 activities are being undertaken in every corner of the district to ensure that every eligible resident is captured.

The District Commissioner, however, bemoaned lack of transportation to reach far flung areas.

“We have no vehicles, there is only our vehicle which is always moving but also because of the financial position of this office we don’t have enough that can facilitate for the fuel because we have to travel about 80 kilometres from here”, Ms Mukwakwa said.

In a related development, Kabompo district has also made positive strides in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

District Commissioner, Herbert Chinyanga said the district is almost reaching its set target as they have already managed to score 52 percent.

“The exercise is going on well, we even have a task force in place and the response is quite genuine”, Mr Chinyanga said.

Meanwhile, Mercy Makosa a Kabompo resident who got her first vaccine today, said she was quite hesitant to get the jab before due to myths that were surrounding it but she has now proved that they were all false.

Ms Makosa said there is nothing strange connected to the vaccine as she has proved for herself that it only offers protection.

 

Previous articleMalawian Minister impressed with Zambia’s reduced child marriages and gender based violence cases

