Saturday, July 2, 2022
General News
DEC takes possession of 15 "abandoned" houses in State Lodge

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has taken possession of 15 houses in New Kasama Area in Lusaka, believed to be owned by Esther Nyawa Tembo.

DEC Spokesman Mathias Kamanga said the houses that are complete and ready for occupation are believed to have been abandoned and the Commission has since taken possession of them.

The Commission is however yet to establish who Esther Nyawa Tembo is.

The Commission is calling on the said person to bring their documentation to prove ownership of the property.

