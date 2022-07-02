9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 2, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Fund young’s people innovations

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
General News Fund young’s people innovations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZESCO Information Technology Security Engineer, Frank Chibesakunda has called on various stakeholders to help young upcoming technologists with funds to expand their innovations.

Mr.Chibesakunda said he has seen great potential amongst the youths in schools and tertiary education but are lacking materials to fully set up functional inventions.

He said this during the innovation hub exhibition at the ZESCO stand at the 56th ZAMBIA international Trade Fair ZITF.

He said technology drives the economy and business in the communities hence the need for it to be embraced by every citizen.

“Without technology the country cannot succeed as Information Communication Technology (ICT) drives the economy.

Through digital technology ZESCO customers are able to pay their bills through phones as well as convey their complaints,” he said.

And Inventors and Innovators association of Zambia (IIAZ) president Gezile Mbewe said the country is not lacking inventors but the support from all stakeholders

Ms. Mbewe said with the support from stakeholders such as ZESCO the country will see some of the projects done by students go to fruition.

“The country has minds that would build industries and sell products to foreign countries there after growing the economy,” she said

Previous articleDEC takes possession of 15 “abandoned” houses in State Lodge

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Fund young’s people innovations

ZESCO Information Technology Security Engineer, Frank Chibesakunda has called on various stakeholders to help young upcoming technologists with funds...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DEC takes possession of 15 “abandoned” houses in State Lodge

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has taken possession of 15 houses in New Kasama Area in Lusaka, believed to be owned by Esther Nyawa...
Read more

Zambia, Botswana bemoan organized crime in two countries

General News Chief Editor - 3
Zambia and Botswana have expressed concern over the escalation of organized crime between the two countries and the region. Minister of Defense Ambrose Lufuma and...
Read more

Lusaka Times given 48 hours to retract online story alleging Cabinet Ministers want to resign

General News Chief Editor - 40
Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has given 48 hours to Lusaka Times and Tikambeko News to retract stories published on their online...
Read more

A 76 year old man of European origin shoots himself in the head in Lusaka

General News Chief Editor - 2
A 76-year-old man of European origin committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in Lusaka around lunchtime on 1st July, 2022. Deputy Police Public...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.