ZESCO Information Technology Security Engineer, Frank Chibesakunda has called on various stakeholders to help young upcoming technologists with funds to expand their innovations.

Mr.Chibesakunda said he has seen great potential amongst the youths in schools and tertiary education but are lacking materials to fully set up functional inventions.

He said this during the innovation hub exhibition at the ZESCO stand at the 56th ZAMBIA international Trade Fair ZITF.

He said technology drives the economy and business in the communities hence the need for it to be embraced by every citizen.

“Without technology the country cannot succeed as Information Communication Technology (ICT) drives the economy.

Through digital technology ZESCO customers are able to pay their bills through phones as well as convey their complaints,” he said.

And Inventors and Innovators association of Zambia (IIAZ) president Gezile Mbewe said the country is not lacking inventors but the support from all stakeholders

Ms. Mbewe said with the support from stakeholders such as ZESCO the country will see some of the projects done by students go to fruition.

“The country has minds that would build industries and sell products to foreign countries there after growing the economy,” she said