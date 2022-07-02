9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 2, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Trade fair should be trade and investment – President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
54 views
1
Headlines Trade fair should be trade and investment – President Hichilema
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Minister of Commerce, Chipoka Mulenga and his Copperbelt counterpart, Elisha Matambo to resolve the issue of congestion at Kasumbalesa border immediately.

President Hichilema says Mr. Mulenga should engage his Congolese’s counterpart so that the issue of congestion is addressed.

President Hichilema said today during a briefing at Mukuba Hotel shortly before his tour of standards at the 56 Zambia International Trade Fair that he will also whisper to the Congolese delegation at the fair on the need to unlock the challenges at the border.

Mr. Hichilema has also implored the business community on the Copperbelt, and the provincial administration to ensure that they attend to the needs of the neighbouring DRC in terms of food among other things.

Meanwhile, the President says the Zambia International Trade Fair should be used as a centre of trade and investments.

He said there is therefore a need for both the private sector and government to work as an intertwined team to create meaningful trade and create jobs.

Mr. Hichilema said Zambia is back in business and he wants to walk the talk in promoting investment in the country.

President Hichilema re-emphasised his desire to industrialise the Copperbelt, especially Ndola which said was the country’s industrial hub.

He has reiterated that his administration is working very hard to reconstruct the economy that was damaged in the last ten years.

President Hichilema already Zambia is on the right trajectory to economic recovery as can be evidenced by the attainment of a single digit in inflation for the first time in so many years.

President Hichilema has since assured the business community and the general public that works on the Ndola – Lusaka dual carriage way, Ndola – Mufulira and Chingola- Kasumbalesa roads will soon commence.

He said this will ease the movement of goods and services and ultimately stimulate economic growth in the country and beyond.

Mr. Hichilema who is officiating at the Zambia International Trade Fair for the first time following his election as President of the Republic of Zambia also stated the fight of corruption should be done in a multi sectoral way.

And Minister of Commerce, Chipoka Mulenga said over 400 Small and Medium Enterprises are exhibiting at this year’s international trade fair, out of which those from DRC have dominated.

Mr. Mulenga said his ministry is working with the trade fair trust management to see how the international trade exhibition can be hosted on a quarterly basis.

He said the Public Private Dialogue Forum-PPDF should be used to run the trade fair.

Previous articleForeign Reserves sitting at US$ 3 billion – BOZ

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

Trade fair should be trade and investment – President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Minister of Commerce, Chipoka Mulenga and his Copperbelt counterpart, Elisha Matambo to resolve...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Cabinet Approves Bill that would require Parliament Approval to Contract National Debt

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has announced that Cabinet has approved “The Public Debt Management Bill, 2022,” that would compel the Executive...
Read more

Vice President Question Time in Parliament: ZAMTEL is Not for Sell, Fuel Prices to Continue Going Up

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has told Parliament that the government has not made any decisions to sell state-owned telecommunications company Zamtel as reported in...
Read more

Fuel Prices Go up as inflation reaches single digit in three years

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased fuel pump prices by an average of K2.01 for petrol and diesel. The pump price for a litre...
Read more

The Zambian Economy is affected by external and domestic constraints-Musokotwane

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane says the government places high priority in supporting the growth of all economic sectors in the country. Dr Musokotwane hsa...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.