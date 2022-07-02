President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Minister of Commerce, Chipoka Mulenga and his Copperbelt counterpart, Elisha Matambo to resolve the issue of congestion at Kasumbalesa border immediately.

President Hichilema says Mr. Mulenga should engage his Congolese’s counterpart so that the issue of congestion is addressed.

President Hichilema said today during a briefing at Mukuba Hotel shortly before his tour of standards at the 56 Zambia International Trade Fair that he will also whisper to the Congolese delegation at the fair on the need to unlock the challenges at the border.

Mr. Hichilema has also implored the business community on the Copperbelt, and the provincial administration to ensure that they attend to the needs of the neighbouring DRC in terms of food among other things.

Meanwhile, the President says the Zambia International Trade Fair should be used as a centre of trade and investments.

He said there is therefore a need for both the private sector and government to work as an intertwined team to create meaningful trade and create jobs.

Mr. Hichilema said Zambia is back in business and he wants to walk the talk in promoting investment in the country.

President Hichilema re-emphasised his desire to industrialise the Copperbelt, especially Ndola which said was the country’s industrial hub.

He has reiterated that his administration is working very hard to reconstruct the economy that was damaged in the last ten years.

President Hichilema already Zambia is on the right trajectory to economic recovery as can be evidenced by the attainment of a single digit in inflation for the first time in so many years.

President Hichilema has since assured the business community and the general public that works on the Ndola – Lusaka dual carriage way, Ndola – Mufulira and Chingola- Kasumbalesa roads will soon commence.

He said this will ease the movement of goods and services and ultimately stimulate economic growth in the country and beyond.

Mr. Hichilema who is officiating at the Zambia International Trade Fair for the first time following his election as President of the Republic of Zambia also stated the fight of corruption should be done in a multi sectoral way.

And Minister of Commerce, Chipoka Mulenga said over 400 Small and Medium Enterprises are exhibiting at this year’s international trade fair, out of which those from DRC have dominated.

Mr. Mulenga said his ministry is working with the trade fair trust management to see how the international trade exhibition can be hosted on a quarterly basis.

He said the Public Private Dialogue Forum-PPDF should be used to run the trade fair.