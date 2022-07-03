An illegal miner has died from suspected internal injuries while nine others have escaped unhurt after the ground collapsed in a pit at Baluba Sink Hole in Luanshya.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu confirmed that the deceased only identified as Brandon of Buntungwa Overspill, Luanshya was aged between 20 and 25 years.

Ms. Zulu said the accident occured between 30th June and 1st July 2022 as Brandon and his nine colleagues were were mining Copper Ore at Baluba Sink hole near Baluba Under Ground mine.

She narrated that the group had mined Copper Ore which they were moving from the trench to the surface and in the process the ground collapsed on the now deceased who died from suspected internal injuries.

The body of the deceased was retrieved and taken to Roan General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and police have opened an inquiry into the case.

“A mine accident reported at Luanshya Police on 01 /07/22 at 06.00hrs, occurred between 30/06/22 at 2300hrs and 01/07/22 at 04: 00 hours at Baluba Sink hole near Baluba Under Ground mine, in which Male Chabala Daniel aged 26 of 278 Buntungwa Avenue, Luanshya , unemployed (illegal miner) reported that while he and nine (9) other illegal miners were mining Copper Ore at Baluba Sink Hole near Baluba mine, the ground collapsed on his colleague only identified as male Brandon other names not known of Buntungwa Overspill Luanshya aged between 20 and 25 and died from suspected internal injuries,” Ms. Zulu said.

“Brief facts are that the reporter with others had mined Copper Ore which they were moving from the trench to the surface and in the process the ground collapsed on the now deceased who died from suspected internal injuries. The body of the deceased was retrieved and taken to Roan General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. Inquiry file opened and statements recorded from witnesses,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year old grade eleven (11) pupil at Roan Secondary School in Luanshya has survived after attempting to commit suicide by jumping into a 12 meter deep water well.

Ms. Zulu confirmed that that juvenile Mathews Kalimba was retrieved from the well by members of the public.

“Attempted suicide. Reported at Roan Police Station through Nathan Chanda Police Post has received a report of

Attempted Suicide. Occurred on 1st July, 2022 around 13;00 hrs at a well opposite Nathan Chanda Police Post in which male Evelyn Chanda Kalimba aged 49 of house number RM 6/8 Roan Township reported that her son male juvenile Mathews Kalimba aged 17 a grade eleven (11) pupil at Roan Secondary School of the same address attempted to kill himself by jumping into a well which is about 12metres deep,” Ms. Zulu said.

“Circumstances are that M/Alexander Mutale aged 28 of House Number 922/9 Roan Township who is usually found at this place constructing a car wash had left the place around 12:40 Hours for lunch. As he was coming back from lunch, before he could reach his working place, he heard someone yelling. As he drew near to the well, he heard that the yelling was coming from the well. Then the matter was reported to the Police. The victim was retrieved from the well with the help of members of the public,” she narrated.

‘The latter sustained a cut on the back of the head . Reasons for his attempt to kill himself are not known but when retrieving him he was saying “lekenifye imfwe” meaning “let me die” and his school bag was found two (02) metres away from the well. He has however been rushed to Roan General Hospital were he has been admitted for observation. His condition is stable. Inquiry file opened,” Ms. Zulu concluded.