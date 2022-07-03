A local geologist, Lawrence Kalaba has advised local entrepreneurs in mines and minerals to persevere in the face of competition against them.

Speaking in an interview at the going International Trade fair in Ndola yesterday, Mr Kalaba said local mine entrepreneurs must persevere in the face of stiff competition especially by highly funded foreign mining companies he did not name.

He said time had come for Zambians to take the bull by its horn by being top drivers instead of spectators.

Mr Kalaba reminded mine entrepreneurs to persevere in their vocation added that there’s great satisfaction in perseverance.

“Did you know that Lumwana mines was locally owned? Out of selfishness, it was sold cheaply by the owners. But look at the huge profits it is giving the new owners?” He asked.

Welcoming the new dawn government’s stance of revamping the nation’s economy through entrepreneurship development, the senior geologist encouraged my entrepreneurs to form cooperatives to woo support and growth in their enterprises.

Mr Kalaba used the opportunity to disclose that his ministry has advanced its training programs on mining entrepreneurship management.

He added that his ministry is also offering grants to SMEs involved in mining through the EU and UNDP-funded Development Minerals program (DMP).

Meanwhile, Future Search Program (FSP) Acting Director Friday Sikazwe has reiterated his appeal to the government and its line ministries and agencies to partner with his organization to enlighten recipients of the Constitution Development Fund (CDF).

In an interview within the ongoing International Trade Fair, Mr Sikazwe said to avoid a repeat of the haphazard manner empowerment funds were done, his organization stands ready to provide CDF recipients with entrepreneurship skills before they receive the funds.

Government has this year increased the CDF to K 25. 7 million per constituency for the benefit of people at the grass-root.

This year ‘s theme is “Promoting Value Addition For Sustainable Growth”.