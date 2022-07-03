9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Sports
Shepolopolo Battle to Draw against Cameroon

Shepolopolo Zambia earned a hard-fought goalless draw against Cameroon in their opening 2022 Women’s Africa Cup match played in Marrakech, Morocco on Sunday evening.

Cameroon had a late goal deep in the second half stoppage time ruled out for offside as Zambia held on to collect a precious point in this Group B match.

Cameroon captain Gabrielle Onguene’s goal was disallowed six minutes after Zambia defender Lushomo Mweemba cleared a goal bound header when advancing keeper Hazel Nali was beaten.

Striker Avell Chitundu sent her 85th minute low shot wide as Zambia created one of their few opportunities on the night.

Captain Grace Chanda equally missed some fine chances in both halves.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape only made two substitutions that saw injured Martha Tembo withdrawn for Natasha Nanyangwe as Esther Siamfuko went in for Mary Wilombe minutes before full time.

It was a game in which Cameroon dominated play but let themselves down with poor finishing.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s next match is against Tunisia on July 6 on the same day Cameroon will face Togo.

Tunisia are facing Togo in the other Group B match in Marrakech.

(Zambia XI: Hazel Nali 16, Lushomo Mweemba 3, Mary Wilombe 6, Misozi Zulu 7, Margaret Belemu 8, Grace Chanda (C) 10, Evarine Susan Katongo 12, Martha Tembo 13, Ireen Lungu 14, Agness Musesa 15, Avell Chitundu 21)

