Forest Rangers legend Kameta Mutambo has challenged players at his old club to improve their performance ahead of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super Division season.

Forest finished 11th in league last season with 44 points in 34 matches played.

Mutambo, the former Forest and Power Dynamos striker, said the current players at Forest are lacking the mental strength and zeal to win games.

Mutambo won the Coca-Cola Cup with Forest in 2005.

“I think Forest have gone backward after the season they finished in the top four. I think Forest have gone down after participating in continental games,” Mutambo said.

“The fall has to do mainly with the mental capabilities of the individual players. Officials can come up with a team and the coach can come up with a team but it’s about how the players applies themselves on the pitch,” he said.

Mutambo said players at Forest must perform well as a way of appreciating the good sponsorship from club owners ZAFFICO.

“Forest I believe sponsorship wise they are one of the of the most stable teams in the league. Sponsorship wise they are home and dry. If you are in a comfortable situation I think you should just be focused, work extra hard as an individual so that you pay back with good performances to the sponsors,” Mutambo said.