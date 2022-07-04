9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 4, 2022
General News
Use part of CDF to fund water projects – Mposha

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mike Mposha has appealed to Members of Parliament across the country to ensure that they consider funding some projects being undertaken by water utility companies using part of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr. Mposha said during a press briefing held at Urban Hotel in Ndola yesterday that water and sanitation are critical components in all areas of life hence the need to support such projects.

Mr. Mposha said there is a need for MPs to allocate part of the CDF funds towards water services as the infrastructure in most constituencies are in a dilapidated state due to vandalism, high non-revenue and non-payment for water and sanitation services.

He observed that there cannot be value addition and sustainable growth without water hence the need to work on the dilapidated infrastructure and ensure that vandalism is curtailed in the water and sanitation sectors.

He further noted that vandalism has been rife in most water utility companies a situation he said was uncalled for adding that it has been necessitated by the increase in the number of scrap metal dealers.

“We will soon be engaging all the relevant authorities to see how we can regularise the deals in scrap metals as our ministry has suffered a lot of vandalism on our infrastructure,” he said.

He added that the Kafulafuta water project whose works have stalled is among the top ten priority projects under the ministry and assured that within the course of the year, the project will be resumed to avoid the project costing more.

Mr. Mposha also announced the newly appointed board members for Luapula and Chambishi water and sanitation companies headed by Mr. Bristol Ntebeka and Mr. Wedden Chileshe respectively.

