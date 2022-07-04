Here are a couple of Monday pre-2022/2023 season wraps.

=MUBANGA EXTENDS ZESCO STAY

Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga has extended his stay at Zesco United for another two seasons.

Mubanga joined Zesco from Nkana in the 2020/2021 season and helped the Ndola club win their ninth league title.

The midfielder is one of six Zesco players currently away with Chipolopolo preparing for the 2022 COSAFA Cup where they will enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage on July 12.

South Africa is hosting the COSAFA Cup in Durban from July 5-17.

=ZANACO IN LIVINGSTONE FOR PRE-SEASON CAMP

Zanaco on Sunday began an 8-day pre-season camp in the Zambian tourist’s capital.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu has carried a 26-member team for the camp as Zanaco start life without their prolific striker Moses Phiri who joined Tanzanian club Young Africans last month.

“Moses has gone to Tanzania and I think he was quite instrumental in the team last season. It is unfortunate that he has gone for greener pastures,” Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu said.

Zanaco are hoping to bounce back stronger next season after finishing sixth by the seven-time league champions and 2020/2021 runners up very own high standards.

“Last year was a difficult season especially with our CAF participation in the CAF Confederation Cup and but slowly we managed to pull up,” Kaindu said.

“But this season we want to start strong and we want to be amongst the contenders.”