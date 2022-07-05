9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
General News
Updated:

Activist Cleopas Phiri dies

By Chief Editor
Political and Good Governance Activist Cleopas Phiri has died.

He died Monday night after he collapsed at his home in Lusaka.

His death was confirmed by the Leadership Conferences Foundation(LCF) where he served as Director.

In a statement, Foundation National Coordinator Gautama Tayana Nyerere said he has learnt with deep sorrow of the untimely passing of Mr. Phiri.

“Mr. Phiri was instrumental in the activities of the Foundation established to promote national dialogue and leadership matters,” he said.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to his spouse Mrs. Lumbiwe Njobvu Phiri and to his entire family over this sad and sudden loss.”

