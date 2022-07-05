9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Botswana and Angola Make Initial Push Towards Chipolopolo COSAFA Date

By sports
54 views
0
Sports Botswana and Angola Make Initial Push Towards Chipolopolo COSAFA Date
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A preliminary picture as to who might face Chipolopolo Zambia in the quarterfinals from Group A manifested itself on day-one of the 2022 COSAFA Cup that kicked off on July 5 in Durban, South Africa.

Angola and Botswana both made good starts in the battle to finish top of Group A for that lone spot that will a secure a last eight dates against Zambia on July 12.

Chipolopolo and six other top ranked sides are on bye and enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage.

In the opening game at King Zwelithini Stadium, Botswana beat a plucky Seychelles 1-0.

Thato Kebue headed in the games’ only goal in the 52nd minute to silence a Seychelles who did not disappoint despite the score line.

In the second Group A match in an evening kickoff at the same venue, Angola dominated a defensive Comoros to win 3-1.

Comoros cracked after 37 minutes of soaking the Angolan pressure when Razao swept in a free kick to give the Palancas Negras a one-nil halftime lead.

Lepua converted a 50th minute penalty and Higino curled in a sumptuous shot from the edge of the box in the 75th minute.

Two minutes later, Ali Nassim pulled one back for Comoros after coming out to play after the hour mark but their comeback was a case of too little too late.

In their penultimate Group A fixtures on July 7 at the same venue, Botswana faces Comoros while Angola plays Seychelles.

Previous articlePolice called upon to extend investigation of cases of political violence to rural areas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Botswana and Angola Make Initial Push Towards Chipolopolo COSAFA Date

A preliminary picture as to who might face Chipolopolo Zambia in the quarterfinals from Group A manifested itself on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mwape Hails Shepolopolo Draw Against Cameroon

Sports sports - 0
Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has hailed Shepolopolo's goalless draw against Cameroon in their opening Africa Cup match in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday night. Mwape observed...
Read more

Tunisia Top WAFCON Group B

Sports sports - 0
Zambia Shepolopolo’s Women’s Africa Cup rivals Tunisia have taken an early lead in Group B after thumping Togo 4-1 late on Sunday night. Zambia had...
Read more

Ex- Forest Rangers Star Katema Challenges Former Club

Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers legend Kameta Mutambo has challenged players at his old club to improve their performance ahead of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super Division season. Forest...
Read more

ZPL MONDAY WRAP: Mubanga Extends Zesco Say, Zanaco in Livingstone

Sports sports - 0
Here are a couple of Monday pre-2022/2023 season wraps. =MUBANGA EXTENDS ZESCO STAY Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga has extended his stay at Zesco United for another two...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.