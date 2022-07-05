A preliminary picture as to who might face Chipolopolo Zambia in the quarterfinals from Group A manifested itself on day-one of the 2022 COSAFA Cup that kicked off on July 5 in Durban, South Africa.

Angola and Botswana both made good starts in the battle to finish top of Group A for that lone spot that will a secure a last eight dates against Zambia on July 12.

Chipolopolo and six other top ranked sides are on bye and enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage.

In the opening game at King Zwelithini Stadium, Botswana beat a plucky Seychelles 1-0.

Thato Kebue headed in the games’ only goal in the 52nd minute to silence a Seychelles who did not disappoint despite the score line.

In the second Group A match in an evening kickoff at the same venue, Angola dominated a defensive Comoros to win 3-1.

Comoros cracked after 37 minutes of soaking the Angolan pressure when Razao swept in a free kick to give the Palancas Negras a one-nil halftime lead.

Lepua converted a 50th minute penalty and Higino curled in a sumptuous shot from the edge of the box in the 75th minute.

Two minutes later, Ali Nassim pulled one back for Comoros after coming out to play after the hour mark but their comeback was a case of too little too late.

In their penultimate Group A fixtures on July 7 at the same venue, Botswana faces Comoros while Angola plays Seychelles.