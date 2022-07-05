President Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 949 inmates and commuted sentences of 98 inmates to various terms of Imprisonment to commemorate this year’ s Heroes and Unity day.

The President has exercised his prerogative of mercy and in pursuant to article 97 of the constitution of Zambia which provides for Presidential pardon and substitution of severe punishments imposed on convicted persons.

Addressing the media in Monze this afternoon, Minister of Home affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu announced that the pardon included 826 ordinary inmates, 11 old age and 12 foreign Nationals.

He said the commuted sentences include 55 inmates serving sentences between 20 and 25 years have their sentences reduced to 15 years whiles 37 inmates serving sentences between 26 and 35 years have their sentences commuted to 20 years.

Mr. Mwiimbu said 40 inmates imprisoned for 36 and 45 years have their sentences lessened to 25 years while 2 inmates serving sentences between 46 and above have their sentences commuted to 30 years.

He said among the pardoned are 893 males while 54 are females.

The Minister said the Pardon will also help in decongesting correctional facilities across the country.

He said the total inmates’ population currently stands at 23,970.

Mr. Mwiimbu disclosed that the new dawn administration has once again demonstrated its resolve to observe human rights of those citizens who are incarcerated in various correction facilities.

“As you may be aware conditions in our correctional facilities have always been a concern of the UPND led administration,” he said.

The Minister has also disclosed that the government has released K40 million to equip the correctional facilities across the country.

Yesterday President Hakainde Hichilema pledged to pardon prisoners who have proved to have transformed as well as those who were unfairly convicted.