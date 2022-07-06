9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
COSAFA CUP WRAP: Disciplined Lesotho Shock Malawi to Send Zambia AFCON Message

Chipolopolo Zambia’s 2023 AFCON Group H opponents Lesotho on Wednesday delivered a disciplined performance to beat a lively Malawi 2-1 on match-day-two of the 2022 COSAFA Cup in Durban.

The match was Lesotho’s’ first competitive game since their famous 0-0 draw against Group H leaders and AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg in June 9.

Lesotho continued from where they left off in that match against Cote d’Ivoire with another dogged display but looking very dangerous on the counter.

The tactic paid off in the 14th minute when Malawi defender Sankhani Mkandawire failed to clear a shot from an acute angle to score an own goal.

Lesotho stuck to their game plan all the way into halftime and comfortably leading a now frustrated Malawi.

Katkeho Matateng added Lesotho’s’ second in the 56th minute as things just weren’t looking up for Malawi.

But Lesotho also had goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane to thank for an inspiring display in the second half- a match Chipolopolo will be certainly be reviewing ahead of their September Group H doubleheader.

However, Moerane was breached in the 88th minute through a Chiukepo Msowoya strike but the done the damage was done by resolute Lesotho.

Lesotho are second in Group B tied on 3 points with leaders’ eSwatini who beat Mauritius 3-0 in the early kickoff of Wednesday’s doubleheader King Zwelithini Stadium.

Meanwhile, Malawi are also a team of interest to Zambia who are their potential opponents in August’s final round qualifying stage of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.

Malawi are looking set for a walkover against first round opponents Zimbabwe this month with the winner facing Zambia or Mozambique for next year’s CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Zimbabwe’s FIFA ban for government interference in ZIFA affairs has not been lifted.

