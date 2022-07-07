Former Post Master General MacPherson Chanda and two others have been sentenced to two years imprisonment for 13 counts of theft by public servant by the Ndola Magistrate Court.

Chanda, Former Finance Director Best Mwaiche and Isaac Kamwimba were sentenced today by a Ndola Magistrate Court. The court has given the three an option of a fine amounting to K350 million.

Chanda and the two others have been found guilty in the 13 counts of theft by public servants involving over K300 million. The three unlawfully diverted social cash transfer (SCT) funds amounting to K335, 108,834 without authority.

The case was before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court Magistrate Kaunda Sakwanda.

In April Mr.Chanda and two others were found with a case to answer in all the 13 counts of theft by public servant involving over K300 million. When the case came before the Fast Track Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Ndola, magistrate Kaunda Sakwanda said after hearing the prosecution’s witnesses, she was satisfied that a prima face case had been established against the accused persons.

“I, therefore, find the accused persons with a case to answer. Having said this, I put the accused persons herein on their defence for the offence of theft by public servant in all 13 counts,” she ruled.

Last year, the Drug Enforcement Commission and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Chanda and two directors for corrupt practices involving over K300,000,000.

The trio, in their capacities as Postmaster General, Director of Finance and Director of Operations, respectively, were said to have unlawfully diverted social cash transfer funds amounting to K335,108,834.00 without lawful authority.

In count one, it is alleged that between December 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021, Mcpherson Chanda, Best Mwaichi and Isaac Kamwimba jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and being employed in the public service, namely as PostMaster General, Director Finance and Director operations, respectively, for the Zambia Postal Services, stole K 50,000,000, property belonging to the Government of Zambia.

In count two, it is alleged that Chanda and Kamwimba between August 1 and December 1, 2018 stole K21,945,256, property belonging to the Government of Zambia.

In count three, it is alleged that Chanda and Mwaichi between September 1 and October 1, 2017, stole K 27,363,578, property belonging to the Government of Zambia.

In counts four and five, Chanda and Mwaichi are alleged to have between March 1 and December 1, 2018, stolen K 5,500,000 and K20,000,000, property belonging to the Government of Zambia.

In count six, the two are also alleged to have stolen K16,000,000 between September 1 and December 1, 2017 and K50,000,000 between January 1, 2017 and December 1, 2018.

Other amounts Chanda and Mwaichi are alleged to have stolen include; K50,000,000 between January 1 and December 1, 2018, K25,000,000 between October 1 and December 1, 2017, K6,000,000 between January 1 and December 1, 2018, K24,300,000 between October 1 and December 1, 2017, K25,000,000 between October 9 and December 1, 2017 and K14,000,000 between October 25 and December 1, 2017.