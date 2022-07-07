The government in partnership with the United Nations has launched guidelines on minimum standards for child victims and witnesses in the justice process.

Gender and Development Judiciary Committee Chairperson, Annes Bobo says the guidelines cover serious aspects of the judicial process that will ensure children’s issues in the justice system in Zambia are protected at all levels.

Justice Bobo said the guidelines will contribute in strengthening institutional capacities for handling children in the justice processes at all levels as well as improving the multi-sectoral response to violation of children’s rights.

She was speaking in a speech read on her behalf by Justice Mwape Bowa during the launch of the guidelines in Lusaka today.

Justice Bobo urged the judiciary and other stakeholders to work together to reduce violence, abuse and other forms of harmful practices against children.

She has further urged the general public to ensure that children’s rights are protected.

Justice Bobo added that it is important that children are handled well and responsibly in every aspect of their lives.

Meanwhile, Gender Division Permanent Secretary, Mainga Kabika in a speech read for her by Gender Lives Protection Acting Director under Gender Division Office, Nchimunya Nkombo said there is need to teach, inform and support children to know their rights.

And United Nations Resident Coordinator, Beatrice Mutali said the UN recognizes the ongoing efforts by the Zambian government to provide protection and support to children in need including child victims and witnesses.

The UN together with the Zambian Government is implementing a Joint Programme on Gender-Based Violence Phase two with support from the governments of Sweden and Ireland.