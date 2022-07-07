The government has called for the revival of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) between Malawi and Zambia for the quick implementation of bilateral agreements between the two neighbouring countries.

Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has however bemoaned that the framework of cooperation between the two countries under the JPC was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the 58th commemoration of Malawi National day, Mrs Mulyata said the JPC which was last held in 2017 presented a good opportunity for the two countries to cooperate in various sectors including agriculture, tourism and trade, among others.

The Lusaka Province Minister maintained that the expeditious implementation of bilateral agreements is dependent on the JPC of the two countries,

“Allow me to take this opportunity to call upon our two countries to revive the JPC in order to review and speedily implement our bilateral agreements as well as to incorporate new developments of key areas of mutual interests,” Mrs Mulyata said.

And Malawi High Commissioner to Zambia, Margaret Kamoto said her country and Zambia remain determined to enhance bilateral relations evidenced by President Hakainde Hichilema and his counterpart Lazarus Chakwera’s high-level exchange visits.

Speaking during the same occasion, Ms Kamoto also called for increased trade balance and investment activities between the two countries.

The Malawian Envoy further urged the Zambian business community to utilise the friendly Malawi business environment.

“I wish to call on Zambian investors as well as foreign investors present here in Zambia to take full advantage of Malawi’s peaceful and business-friendly environment to invest in Malawi’s tourism, mining as well agriculture sectors,” Ms Kamoto said.